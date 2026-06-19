A Mumbai taxpayer who was accused of giving a Rs 5 lakh cash loan and faced a tax addition under the Income Tax Act ultimately paid no tax after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled that the Income Tax Department had reopened his assessment beyond the time limits allowed under law.

In a significant ruling, the Mumbai bench of the ITAT held that reassessment proceedings initiated against Rohit Premji Chheda were invalid because the alleged escaped income was only Rs 5 lakh, far below the Rs 50 lakh threshold prescribed under Section 149(1)(b) for reopening assessments beyond three years.

How the dispute started

According to the ITAT order, Rohit Premji Chheda had filed his income tax return for Assessment Year (AY) 2017-18 on September 28, 2017, declaring a total income of Rs 6.28 lakh.

Several years later, the Income Tax Department reopened his case alleging that he had given a cash loan of Rs 5 lakh to one Nilesh Bharani. Based on this allegation, the department initiated reassessment proceedings and eventually treated the amount as an unexplained investment under Section 69 of the Income Tax Act.

The notice under Section 148A(d), which paved the way for reassessment, was issued on July 22, 2022.

The tax officer added Rs 5 lakh to the taxpayer’s income, while the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)] also upheld the addition.

What was Rohit’s defence?

Before the tax authorities, the taxpayer raised both factual and legal objections.

Among other arguments, he claimed that no such cash loan had been given. He also pointed out that Nilesh Bharani himself had denied receiving any cash loan in response to a notice issued by the department under Section 133(6).

Rohit further argued that the reassessment proceedings were time-barred and violated the provisions of Section 149 of the Income Tax Act.

He also challenged the validity of the approval granted under Section 151 and alleged procedural lapses in the reassessment process.

However, neither the Assessing Officer nor the CIT(A) accepted these arguments.

The legal issue that changed everything

The case eventually turned on a technical but crucial provision of the Income Tax Act.

Under Section 149(1)(a), tax authorities can generally reopen an assessment within three years from the end of the relevant assessment year if they believe income has escaped assessment.

However, where more than three years have passed, Section 149(1)(b) imposes a much stricter condition. In such cases, reassessment can be initiated only if the alleged escaped income represented in specified forms amounts to Rs 50 lakh or more.

In simple terms, once the three-year window expires, the department cannot reopen an assessment for relatively small amounts of escaped income.

According to Jignesh Shah, Partner – Direct Tax at Bhuta Shah, the ruling largely reinforces what courts have consistently held since the reassessment framework was overhauled in 2021.

“The ITAT’s ruling reiterates the now well-settled legal position under the reassessment framework introduced from April 1, 2021. Several High Courts have consistently held that the Rs 50 lakh monetary threshold under Section 149(1)(b) is a jurisdictional prerequisite and not merely a procedural requirement. As a result, reassessment notices issued after three years involving escaped income below Rs 50 lakh have generally been struck down as void ab initio,” Shah said.

He added that reopening an assessment in such circumstances effectively amounts to an impermissible review and runs contrary to the conditions laid down under the reassessment provisions.

Why the reassessment failed

The assessment year involved in Rohit’s case was AY 2017-18.

The three-year period from the end of the relevant assessment year expired on March 31, 2021.

However, the order under Section 148A(d) was issued only on July 22, 2022—more than a year after the three-year period had expired.

At the same time, the alleged escaped income was only Rs 5 lakh.

The ITAT noted that Section 149(1)(b) permits reopening beyond three years only when the escaped income amounts to or is likely to amount to Rs 50 lakh or more.

Since the amount involved was merely Rs 5 lakh, the statutory condition was not satisfied.

Why the approval issue became crucial

The tribunal also examined the validity of the approval granted under Section 151 before the reassessment proceedings were initiated.

Since the alleged escaped income was only Rs 5 lakh and the case had been reopened beyond three years, the ITAT held that the sanction granted under Section 151 was not sustainable in law.

Tax experts say this aspect is often overlooked by taxpayers.

“Obtaining prior sanction from the specified authority under Section 151 is a substantive legal requirement and not a mere procedural formality,” Shah explained.

According to him, the provision acts as an important safeguard to ensure that reassessment proceedings are initiated only after an independent examination by a senior authority.

“A defective approval alone can be fatal to the department’s case. If approval is granted mechanically without proper application of mind or by an authority not empowered under the law, the notice itself can lose legal validity,” he said.

In Rohit’s case, the tribunal concluded that the approval granted under Section 151 was vitiated because the conditions prescribed under Section 149(1)(b) had not been satisfied in the first place.

What the ITAT said

The tribunal observed that the reassessment proceedings had been initiated after three years and the disputed escaped income was only Rs 5 lakh.

It held that the approval granted under Section 151 was invalid because the requirements of Section 149(1)(b) were not met.

Once the approval itself was found to be defective, the reassessment proceedings could not survive.

The ITAT consequently quashed the reassessment made under Section 147 and set aside the order of the CIT(A).

As the reassessment itself was struck down, the Rs 5 lakh addition under Section 69 also ceased to exist.

The order was pronounced on May 27, 2026.

Reliance on earlier rulings

While deciding the case, the tribunal relied on several earlier judicial precedents, including the Bombay High Court’s ruling in Bhavesh Maganlal Dharod vs ITO.

The High Court had held that notices issued beyond the prescribed period cannot be sustained when the escaped income is below the Rs 50 lakh threshold specified under Section 149(1)(b).

The tribunal also referred to several Mumbai ITAT rulings, including Alag Property Construction Pvt Ltd and Nilkamal Crates & Containers, which dealt with similar issues involving reassessment notices issued beyond the permissible time limit.

What taxpayers can learn

The ruling highlights an important safeguard built into reassessment provisions.

Receiving a reassessment notice does not automatically mean the department’s action is legally valid. Taxpayers should carefully examine whether the notice satisfies all statutory conditions, including limitation periods and monetary thresholds prescribed under the law.

According to Shah, taxpayers should not focus only on the Rs 50 lakh threshold. They should also verify whether a proper notice under Section 148A(b) was issued, whether the Assessing Officer passed a reasoned order under Section 148A(d), whether approval under Section 151 was obtained from the correct authority, and whether the information relied upon by the department was adequately disclosed.

“Mechanical approvals, lack of independent application of mind and failure to provide meaningful opportunity to respond are among the procedural lapses that often make reassessment notices vulnerable to challenge,” he said.

The ruling may also encourage more taxpayers to contest old reassessment notices rather than accepting them at face value.

Bhargav Baisoya, Advocate at the Delhi High Court, said many taxpayers historically chose to settle disputes involving relatively small additions because fighting a reassessment often required tracing years-old documents and undergoing lengthy litigation.

“For years, small and medium taxpayers responded to reassessment notices with fear rather than legal strategy. Many spent months tracing decade-old records, and when documents could not be found, simply paid the demand to end the ordeal,” Baisoya said.

“This ruling changes that equation. A taxpayer receiving a notice for a small addition beyond three years now has a clean, straightforward technical ground to raise at the very first stage of litigation, without producing a single document about the underlying transaction.”

According to him, the focus in such cases shifts from proving whether a transaction was genuine to examining whether the department had the legal authority to issue the reassessment notice in the first place.

Baisoya also said the ruling sends an important message that automated reassessment systems cannot override statutory conditions prescribed by Parliament.

“Issuing notices for small legacy amounts after the three-year limitation period has run out is not an administrative oversight. It is a legal nullity, and courts and tribunals will continue to say so,” he said.

At the same time, taxpayers should remember that reassessment cases are highly fact-specific and outcomes depend on the exact facts, timing and legal provisions applicable to each case.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai, in Rohit Premji Chheda vs ITO (ITA No. 2021/Mum/2026). Judicial decisions are fact-specific and may be challenged before higher courts. The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax or legal advice. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before taking any action based on a judicial ruling.

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