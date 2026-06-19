The Centre is unlikely to place range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) under the 5% goods and services tax (GST) slab applicable to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with senior government officials indicating that fiscal incentives will continue to remain focused on pure electric mobility.

Officials said REEVs cannot be treated on par with BEVs as they continue to use an internal combustion engine, even if the engine functions only as a generator to recharge the battery and does not directly power the wheels.

ALSO READ AI mission startups face funding gap

“REEVs are not BEVs. They still use a petrol engine. The country’s objective is to support all green technologies, but incentives can only be reserved for the greenest technologies,” a senior government official said.

The government’s position deals a setback to sections of the industry that have been lobbying for a reduction in GST on REEVs to 5% from the current rates applicable to hybrids and other electrified vehicles.

The issue has gained prominence after several global automakers and emerging domestic players argued that REEVs could accelerate vehicle electrification in markets such as India, where charging infrastructure remains uneven.

Automotive Giants Divided

Among domestic players, JSW Group has expressed interest in introducing REEV technology through its partnership with Chinese automakers. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra is also said to have started exploring the technology. Globally, automakers including SAIC Motor, Chery Automobile, Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, Stellantis and Volkswagen are investing in REEV platforms, particularly for larger SUVs and premium vehicles.

Industry executives contend that REEVs are fundamentally different from conventional hybrids because the wheels are driven entirely by electric motors, while the petrol engine serves only as a range extender to recharge the battery.

Threat of Open Slabs

However, government officials said granting BEV-like tax treatment to REEVs could create demands from other electrified vehicle categories.

“Putting REEVs in the same basket as BEVs could open a can of worms. Plug-in hybrids and strong hybrids would also seek comparable tax treatment,” another senior official said.

ALSO READ Ambani unveils Reliance Next

The government’s stance is likely to come as a relief for EV-focused manufacturers such as Tata Motors, which has publicly opposed extending tax incentives to hybrid technologies, arguing that such measures could dilute investments in pure electric vehicles.

At present, battery electric vehicles attract a GST rate of 5%, while hybrid vehicles, including strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids, are taxed at higher rates along with applicable cess.

Officials further argued that the global automotive industry is increasingly moving towards pure battery-electric mobility, reducing the need to incentivise transitional technologies.

“Global demand is steadily shifting towards BEVs. In that context, incentivising REEVs does not make much sense from a policy perspective,” another official said.

The trend is also reflected in global sales data. According to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2026, REEVs accounted for 7% of global electric vehicle sales in 2025, down from 7.5% in 2024, indicating a gradual shift towards pure battery electric vehicles.