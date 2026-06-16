The 8th Pay Commission was constituted in November 2025, but its recommendations are still under consultation. The effective date is widely expected to be January 1, 2026. If the government takes time to finalise and implement the recommendations, possibly during 2027, employees may receive arrears depending on pay level and the fitment factor approved by the government for the period between the effective date and the actual implementation date.

The size of the arrear payout depends on two key factors: the fitment factor approved by the government and the employee’s pay level.

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise the existing basic pay. Employee unions have proposed various fitment factors, while estimates currently range between 1.92 and 3.83. The higher the fitment factor, the larger the salary increase and arrears.

While the prospect of a sizeable lump-sum payout is exciting, many employees are asking a crucial question: Will receiving two years’ arrears in one financial year lead to a higher tax burden?

What makes a 2-year arrear window plausible?

The assumption of around 20 months to two years of arrears is not based on any official government announcement. Instead, it stems from the gap that typically exists between a pay commission’s effective date and the actual implementation of its recommendations.

A useful reference is the 7th Pay Commission. The commission was constituted in February 2014 and submitted its report in November 2015. The Union Cabinet approved the recommendations in June 2016, while the revised pay scales were implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2016. Employees subsequently received arrears for the period between the effective date and the actual rollout.

For the 8th Pay Commission, many analysts believe a similar lag is possible. Since consultations are still underway in 2026 and no final report has yet been submitted, implementation could extend into 2027. If the government retains January 1, 2026, as the effective date and implements the recommendations sometime in the second half of 2027, employees could receive arrears for approximately 18 to 24 months.

This is why several arrear estimates currently use a period of around 20 months as an illustrative assumption. It should not be interpreted as an official government timeline. The actual arrear period will depend on when the commission submits its report, how quickly the government takes a decision and the date from which the revised pay scales are finally implemented.

The arrear figures are based on an assumed implementation delay of around 20 months and a retrospective effective date of January 1, 2026. Neither the implementation date nor the fitment factor has been officially announced by the government. Actual arrears may be higher or lower depending on the final recommendations and rollout schedule.

How is Section 89(1) relief calculated in the case of multi-year salary arrears?

Salary arrears received under the 8th Pay Commission will generally be taxable in the year of receipt.

Section 89(1) relief is intended to prevent an employee from paying additional tax simply because salary arrears were paid in one year rather than the earlier year to which they actually relate. The following method can be followed to calculate relief under section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961:

Calculate the tax liability in the year of receipt of arrears salary, including and excluding arrears. Calculate the differential tax. Calculate the tax liability in the year in which the salary is accrued, with and without arrears. Calculate the differential tax.

“If the difference in the first step exceeds that in the second step, the excess can be claimed as relief under section 89. If the arrears span more than one year, the calculation must be done year-wise by spreading the arrears over the relevant previous years,” said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

Which tax regime is likely to be more beneficial for employees receiving large arrear payments?

There is no universal answer, because the better regime depends on the employee’s total salary, deductions, exemptions, and the size of the arrears. In many cases, the old regime may be more useful for employees with significant deductions such as Section 80C, 80D, HRA, or home loan benefits, because those deductions can soften the impact of the arrears.

However, if an employee has fewer deductions and a simpler salary structure, the new regime may still work better even with arrears, especially if the overall tax rate remains lower after comparison. The only reliable approach is to compute tax under both regimes for the year of receipt and check the net liability after Section 89(1) relief.

What steps should employees take to avoid a large tax outgo?

“Employees should first obtain a year-wise breakup of the arrears from the employer so that the tax can be mapped correctly to the relevant financial years. Next, they should compare the tax impact under both regimes and file Form 10E where Section 89(1) relief is being claimed, because the relief must be properly disclosed to be accepted,” stated CA Chandni Anandan.

They should also review whether they can maximise legitimate deductions before the financial year closes, such as 80C, 80D, NPS, or other eligible salary exemptions, because arrears can push income into a higher slab. Finally, they should check the Form 16 salary breakup carefully to ensure the arrears and relief are reflected correctly.

How much tax relief can a typical central government employee expect under Section 89(1) if arrears cover two financial years?

There is no fixed amount of relief, because Section 89(1) relief depends on the employee’s income in the year of receipt, the tax position in the earlier years, and how much arrears relate to each year.

“If the arrears are spread over two financial years, the employer or taxpayer has to recompute the tax separately for each relevant year using the year-wise allocation of arrears. In practical terms, the relief can be modest or significant depending on whether the arrears move the employee into a higher slab in the current year and how much tax would have applied in the earlier years,” commented CA Chandni Anandan.

So it is better to think of Section 89(1) as a neutralising mechanism, not a guaranteed benefit of a particular size.

What should central government employees do immediately after the 8th Pay Commission implementation is announced to optimize their tax position?

They should first ask for a detailed pay revision and arrears statement from the employer showing the breakup by financial year, because this is the foundation for claiming the correct relief. They should then calculate the tax under both regimes and identify whether Section 89(1) relief will reduce the burden materially.

If relief is available, they should file Form 10E and keep supporting records ready, including the arrears statement, revised salary details, and Form 16. They should also reassess investments and deductions for the year, because a large arrear payment can change slab exposure and make some deductions more valuable than before.

Disclaimer: The 8th Pay Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations, and the Central government has not announced the fitment factor, revised pay structure, implementation date, or arrears payout. The calculations, timelines, and tax implications discussed in this article are based on estimates, expert opinions, and prevailing expectations, and may change once official details are announced.

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