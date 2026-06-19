The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, is designed not only as a retirement pension scheme but also as a social-security mechanism for employees and their families. The benefits available depend on the circumstances.

In the event of retirement, a member who has completed at least 10 years of contributory service becomes eligible for a monthly pension at the age of 58. Members may also opt for an early pension from the age of 50, but the pension amount is reduced because it is being drawn before the normal retirement age.

In cases of permanent and total disablement while in service, EPS provides a disablement pension. Importantly, the minimum service requirement applicable to superannuation pension does not operate in the same manner for disability cases because the scheme is intended to provide social-security protection when earning capacity is lost.

In the event of the member’s death, the scheme extends protection to eligible family members through a widow or widower pension, children’s pension and orphan pension provisions. This is one of the distinguishing features of EPS; it is not merely a retirement corpus but a family-security framework that continues to provide support even after the member’s death.

The larger point is that EPS should be viewed as a lifetime social-security benefit rather than simply a retirement pension payable at age 58.

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What happens if the deceased member was unmarried and had nominated someone outside the family?

This is one of the most misunderstood aspects of the scheme.

Unlike EPF accumulations, where nomination plays a significant role in determining who receives the funds, EPS benefits operate primarily through statutory eligibility provisions. Pension benefits under EPS are generally payable to eligible family members as defined under the scheme rather than solely on the basis of nomination.

“When an unmarried member dies, the specific facts become important. The eligibility of parents or other dependents depends on the applicable provisions and circumstances of the case. Merely nominating an individual outside the family does not automatically create entitlement to a pension benefit if that person does not fall within the categories recognised under the scheme.

This distinction often surprises families because they assume EPS operates in the same manner as EPF,” said Rishi Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO at TeamLease Regtech.

In reality, pension entitlement under EPS is governed largely by statutory family-benefit provisions rather than by nomination alone.

What are the biggest EPS pension mistakes families discover only after the member’s death?

The most common issue is that families often discover that pension eligibility depends heavily on the accuracy of records maintained throughout the employee’s working life.

One recurring problem arises from incorrect EPS membership classification, particularly after the 2014 amendments.

“Employees may have been incorrectly included in or excluded from EPS due to errors in Form 11 declarations or eligibility determination. These issues frequently surface only when a pension claim is filed. Another common issue is an incomplete service history. Employees who have changed jobs multiple times may have unmerged service records, incomplete transfers or discrepancies in contribution histories. These can delay pension processing and verification,” commented Rishi Agrawal.

Families also encounter difficulties where personal details differ across records, including name mismatches, date-of-birth discrepancies and incomplete KYC information.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is that many employees and families assume the system has automatically captured all records correctly. In practice, errors often remain unnoticed for years and emerge only at the claim stage, when correction becomes significantly more difficult.

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What EPS records should employees keep updated today to ensure their family receives a pension without disputes later?

Employees should treat their EPS records as long-term retirement documents rather than routine payroll records.

The first priority is ensuring that personal details such as name, date of birth, Aadhaar, bank details and family particulars are accurate and consistent across all records.

Employees should also preserve employment records, including Form 11 declarations, EPF passbooks, transfer records and historical contribution details. These documents become particularly important when verifying pension eligibility and service history.

Where an employee has changed jobs multiple times, periodic verification of service records and EPS membership status is advisable. Given the complexities created by the 2014 eligibility amendments, employees should not assume that contributions alone confirm correct pension eligibility.

From a governance perspective, the most important step is to verify records during employment rather than waiting until retirement or a family claim situation arises. Prevention is significantly easier than correction.

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Which EPS rules are most misunderstood by salaried employees, leading to loss of benefits?

The most misunderstood rule relates to EPS membership eligibility following the 1 September 2014 amendments.

“Many employees assume that every EPF member automatically becomes an EPS member. This is no longer the case. Employees joining employment for the first time on or after 1 September 2014 with wages exceeding the prescribed threshold are generally not eligible for EPS membership, whereas existing members continue to remain covered,” stated Rishi Agrawal.

A second misconception is that EPS functions like a savings account. EPS is a defined-benefit pension scheme, not an individual accumulation account. Pension entitlement depends on eligibility conditions and service history rather than on the balance visible to a member.

A third area of misunderstanding concerns nomination. Many members believe that nomination alone determines pension entitlement. However, EPS family-pension provisions operate through statutory eligibility criteria that may not always align with a member’s expectations regarding nomination.

Finally, employees often underestimate the importance of Form 11 declarations at the time of joining. Errors made at this stage can continue through the system for years and create substantial complications when pension claims are eventually filed.

How should employees plan their retirement, considering family pension, disability pension and early pension provisions?

Retirement planning should incorporate the full spectrum of EPS benefits rather than focusing solely on the pension payable at age 58.

Employees should first understand whether they are eligible EPS members and verify that their service records accurately reflect their employment history. Pension planning is meaningful only when the underlying records are correct.

Second, employees should recognise that EPS provides multiple layers of protection, including superannuation pension, family pension and disability pension. These benefits form an important component of India’s social-security framework and should be considered alongside EPF accumulations and personal retirement savings.

Third, employees considering an early pension should carefully evaluate the long-term impact of reduced pension amounts. While an early pension can provide immediate income support, it comes at the cost of lower monthly benefits over the retirement period.

Finally, EPS should not be viewed as a complete retirement solution.

“Given the wage ceiling and the structure of the scheme, employees should supplement EPS with EPF savings, National Pension System (NPS) investments, personal retirement planning and adequate life-insurance coverage. The role of EPS is to provide a foundational level of social-security protection, not to serve as the sole source of post-retirement income,” said Rishi Agrawal.

The most effective retirement strategy is therefore one that combines statutory benefits such as EPS with broader financial planning, while ensuring that pension records remain accurate throughout the employee’s career.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, pension, or retirement-planning advice. EPS benefits, eligibility, and pension entitlements are governed by the provisions of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, and applicable EPFO rules, which may change from time to time. Individuals should verify their eligibility and consult EPFO or a qualified professional before making any pension-related decisions.

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