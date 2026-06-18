When filing an income tax return, relying on the government’s automated data seems like the safest path. Shreesh, a Bengaluru-based software engineer who balances his regular job with freelance consulting, downloaded his official prefilled tax data, verified the details, and submitted his return before the deadline.

However, a few months later, he received an official demand notice from the Income Tax Department claiming he had unreported income and missing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) details. Because he had relied strictly on the portal’s automated data to capture all of his contract payouts, he was suddenly facing a financial demand for a data mismatch he did not realize existed.

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Decoding the calculation

To resolve the mystery, Shreesh reached out to ClearTax for professional assistance. The support team pulled his original filing, the department’s notice, and his updated tax profiles to cross-reference the timelines.

The investigation revealed a timing gap. When Shreesh filed his return, the income tax portal’s automated data was incomplete because his freelance clients had filed their quarterly returns late. This meant those crucial income and TDS details were missing from the system’s backend at the time of filing. Weeks after he successfully submitted his return, the department updated its portal with the new data. Because his filed return no longer matched the updated system records, the department’s automated compliance system flagged the account and generated a tax demand notice.

Finding the right approach

To address the notice and get the penalty waived, the ClearTax team guided Shreesh through a straightforward resolution strategy:

Pinpointing the gap: The team mapped out the exact dates to prove the data was missing at the time of filing, showing Shreesh why the automated system flagged him.

Building the defense: They helped him compile his updated TDS certificates and original filing receipts to build a clear trail.

Submitting the response: They prepared a formal clarification for the Income Tax Department, explaining that the omission was due to the data lag on the portal.

The Income Tax Department reviewed the formal response, accepted the explanation, and completely waived the tax demand.

Lessons for taxpayers

Relying on prefilled tax data can occasionally present challenges, especially for individuals with multiple income streams. This case highlights a few essential rules for taxpayers:

Prefilled data is not final: Government portals pull data from various employers, clients, and banks, and these entities upload information at different times. Always double-check prefilled data against your actual Form 26AS and AIS (Annual Information Statement).

Keep your receipts: If you get a notice due to a system lag, having a copy of what the portal looked like when you filed is your best defense.

Act quickly on mismatches: Automated notices do not go away on their own. Getting an expert breakdown and filing a formal response quickly is the most direct way to get incorrect demands dropped.

(The author is the founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.

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