Commuters travelling between Meerut and Rishikesh may soon enjoy a faster and more convenient journey as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have proposed to extend the operational Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to Rishikesh.

Under the proposed plan, the high-speed regional rail corridor will be extended from Modipuram in Meerut to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Delhi, Meerut, Haridwar and Rishikesh, offering a modern and comfortable travel option for pilgrims, tourists and residents.

Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat Corridor: Route and length

The proposed extension will cover around 150 km. Out of total route length, 72 km will be in Uttar Pradesh and 78 km in Uttarakhand.

It will start from Modipuram station in Meerut, pass through Muzaffarnagar, enter Uttarakhand near Roorkee, continue through Haridwar, and finally reach Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

Preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project is expected to begin soon, marking the start of the planning phase.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor – All you need to know

The Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor passes through Ghaziabad and has enhanced connectivity across the region, reducing travel time and offering a modern public transport option for daily commuters.

Length and route

The Namo Bharat corridor is 82.15 km long and includes both elevated and underground. The corridor covers nearly 14 km in Delhi, while the remaining 68 km lies in Uttar Pradesh, connecting key urban centres and improving regional connectivity.

The Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor currently has 16 stations. These include Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram. The stations are strategically located to provide seamless connectivity between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Benefits for pilgrims and tourists

The new rapid rail link is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Uttarakhand’s major religious and tourist destinations. It will provide a convenient travel option for visitors heading to Haridwar and Rishikesh, while also supporting local economic growth and employment opportunities.