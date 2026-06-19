Picture a deli on Broadway in the early 1960s. It is past midnight. The booths are full of comedians and stage actors, picking at cheesecake and arguing about one thing: whose career was going to last. They were a superstitious lot, and over the years they settled on a strange little rule. A comedian who had already survived ten years in the business would probably get ten more. A Broadway show that had run two years would likely run two more. The longer you had lasted, the longer you were going to last. The deli was called Lindy’s. The rule took its name.

It sounds like a joke, and it began as one. A writer named Albert Goldman first put it on paper in 1964, in The New Republic, as a scrap of show-business folklore. But there is real steel inside it. For things that can rot, like fruit, or a single human body, every passing year brings you closer to the end. For things that do not rot, like ideas, books, technologies and businesses, age works the other way around.

Every extra year a thing survives is fresh proof that it can survive. Decades later the writer Nassim Taleb gave the idea the name the markets now use, the Lindy Effect, and a clean test that goes with it: a book that has stayed in print for forty years can be expected to stay in print for another forty.

ALSO READ 5 counter-intuitive Warren Buffett habits that matter more than a university degree

Warren Buffett never sat in those booths. But he has spent sixty years betting on exactly what those comedians worked out over cheesecake. His entire method is a Lindy bet. For an Indian investor in 2026, drowning in expiry-day tips and the next can’t-miss IPO, this old deli idea may be the most useful thing Buffett never said out loud. Let us unpack it.

What a Broadway Deli Taught Wall Street

The Lindy Effect flips a comfortable assumption on its head. We tend to feel that new is safer. The latest phone, the freshest listing, the company that did not exist five years ago. New feels like the future. Old feels like it is on the way out.

For anything perishable, that instinct is right. But a business is not a banana. A brand, a daily habit, a network of loyal customers, none of these has an expiry date stamped on it. When something like that has already lasted through wars, recessions and changing fashions, its survival is not luck. It is information. It is quietly telling you the thing is hard to kill.

That is the whole idea, and it is deeper than it looks. Survival is evidence. The market is one long, brutal stress test, and the names still standing after thirty or fifty years have passed an exam the shiny new listing has not even sat for yet.

Why Buffett Bet on Boring

Look at what Buffett actually owns and a pattern jumps out. Coca-Cola, selling fizzy sugar water since 1886. See’s Candies, a boxed-chocolate maker he has held since 1972. Razor blades, insurance, railways, bricks, furniture. Almost nothing he loves is new, and almost nothing he loves is exciting. He hunts for businesses whose products will look much the same in twenty years as they do today.

He says it plainly. “Time is the friend of the wonderful business, the enemy of the mediocre,” he wrote in his 1989 letter to shareholders. A great business grows stronger as the years pass and weak rivals drop away. A poor one just bleeds you slowly while you sit and wait for it to come good.

What makes a business wonderful, in his eyes, is a moat. Some durable edge that keeps rivals out, year after year. In a 1999 essay for Fortune, he boiled the whole job of an investor down to one line: the key, he wrote, is “determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage.” Not how big an industry might get. How long the edge will hold. That is a Lindy test wearing a business suit.

It is also why he is happy to pay a full price for real quality. He would rather own a genuinely good company at a fair price than a weak one just because it looks cheap on the screen. The cheap, fragile business is the comedian nobody remembers next season. The strong one is the act that keeps selling out the house, decade after decade.

The Longer You Hold, The More Lindy Pays

Here is where Buffett and the deli truly meet. If survival is the edge, then time is on your side, and the obvious move is to give your best businesses as much of it as you possibly can.

He has never been shy about this. “Our favorite holding period is forever,” he wrote back in 1988. A few years later he sharpened it into a question every buyer should ask before clicking confirm: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.”

And his trick for all the years in between? Mostly, do nothing. “Lethargy bordering on sloth remains the cornerstone of our investment style,” he wrote in 1990, only half joking. While the rest of the market churned in and out, paying fees and taxes and second-guessing every wobble, he sat still. The good business kept compounding. The Lindy clock kept ticking in his favour. Patience here is not a personality quirk. It is the strategy.

ALSO READ Warren Buffett’s 1987 lesson is more dangerous to ignore in 2026 than ever before

Applying the Lindy Framework to the 2026 Indian Markets

India has just lived through the loudest trading boom in its history, and the scoreboard is brutal. A SEBI study found that around 93 of every 100 individual traders in equity futures and options lost money over the three years to March 2024, with their combined losses crossing Rs 1.8 lakh crore. A later SEBI study kept the figure above 90 per cent. Most of these traders are chasing the newest, fastest thing flashing on the screen. They are doing the exact opposite of Lindy, and the market is sending them the bill.

The deli rule offers a far calmer path. Before you buy anything, ask the one question those comedians would have understood at once: has this already lasted? A business that has survived several cycles, kept its customers and held on to its edge has told you something a three-month-old story stock simply cannot.

India is full of such survivors, if you bother to look past the noise. The Bombay Stock Exchange has been running since 1875, the oldest in Asia. The Tata group has been in business since 1868, through an empire, two world wars and every storm since. Names like these are not magic, and a long past is never a cast-iron promise of a long future. But they have, at the very least, passed a test the latest hot listing has not even shown up for.

The Deli Is Gone. The Rule Lives Forever.

Here is the lovely twist in the tale. Lindy’s, the deli that started all of this, eventually shut its doors for good. The idea it handed the world outlived the building, which is about the most Lindy thing that could possibly happen.

That is the lesson Buffett quietly lived for six decades. Forget the screen flashing red and green. Forget the tip that simply has to be acted on before the closing bell. Find the few businesses that have already proven they are hard to kill, buy them at a sensible price, and then do the hardest thing of all, which is to leave them well alone and let time do the heavy lifting.

The comedians at Lindy’s were arguing about who would still be funny in ten years. Buffett just asked the same question about companies, and answered it with one of the greatest fortunes of the age. For an investor staring at the next big thing, that is a question worth borrowing. Not “how new and exciting is this?” but “how long has this already lasted?”

Disclaimer:

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.