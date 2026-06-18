Kotak Mahindra AMC announced the launch of Kotak Infinity Hybrid Long-Short Fund, its maiden Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) marking its entry into SEBI’s newly introduced category.

Risk Mitigation Mechanics

The strategy aims to navigate different market conditions through dynamic management of net equity exposure, with a focus on portfolio risk management, including downside risks. It involves a combination of long-only investments, permitted short exposures and arbitrage opportunities, in line with regulatory limits.

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Strategic Evolution

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd says “Mutual funds have created significant wealth through disciplined long-only investing.

SIFs represent a natural evolution, offering greater flexibility through long-short strategies to navigate market cycles more effectively. With experience in managing hybrid strategies, the Infinity Hybrid Long-Short Fund is positioned to provide an additional approach to investing, with a focus on disciplined portfolio construction and risk management.”

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on June 15, 2026 and close on June 29, 2026.