The extended window for submitting memorandums to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) closes today, marking an important milestone in the commission’s work to recommend the next revision of salaries, pensions and allowances for central government employees and retirees.

With the deadline ending on June 15, employee unions, defence organisations and pensioners’ associations across the country are making a final coordinated effort to place their demands before the commission. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to shape the compensation structure of central government employees and pensioners for the next decade.

The commission had earlier extended the last date for submitting memorandums to June 15, 2026, giving stakeholders additional time to prepare detailed representations. After today, the focus is expected to shift to consultations, regional meetings and examination of the proposals received.

Only online submissions accepted

The commission has made it clear that submissions must be filed through the prescribed online channels. Hard copies, standalone PDFs and physical communications will not be considered.

Stakeholders have been asked to submit their views through a structured online format. The memorandum system includes nine key questions, a character limit for written responses and a facility for uploading supporting documents.

Employees push for higher minimum salary

One of the biggest demands from employee organisations is a substantial increase in the minimum basic pay.

Several staff associations, including the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA), have sought a minimum pay of Rs 52,600 under the 8th Pay Commission. Employee representatives argue that the current pay structure needs to be revised to better reflect inflation, rising living costs and changing economic realities.

The demand is significantly higher than the current minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 that was introduced under the 7th Pay Commission in 2016.

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Demand for higher fitment factor

Another key issue is the fitment factor, which is used to determine the revised salary structure when a new pay commission’s recommendations are implemented.

Employee groups have proposed a tiered fitment factor model. According to representations submitted by various associations, employees in lower pay levels should receive a fitment factor of around 2.92, while those in Levels 6 to 8 should get 3.50. For supervisory grades in Levels 9 to 12, some groups have sought a fitment factor of up to 3.80.

The fitment factor has become one of the most closely watched aspects of the 8th Pay Commission because it will directly influence the magnitude of salary revisions.

Career progression and promotion benefits also in focus

Apart from salary revision, employee organisations are also highlighting career advancement issues.

Representations submitted by staff-side members of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) have reportedly sought improvements in the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme. Among the major demands are the introduction of a fifth MACP benefit and a guaranteed minimum increase of Rs 10,000 upon promotion.

Employee unions argue that better career progression mechanisms are necessary to address stagnation and improve motivation within government services.

Pensioners seek parity and social security

The memorandum exercise is equally important for pensioners, who are seeking measures to strengthen post-retirement financial security.

Organisations representing retired railway employees, defence pensioners and central government retirees have submitted detailed proposals on pension revision, healthcare access and removal of long-standing anomalies.

The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS), among others, has urged the commission to ensure pension parity and provide better protection against inflation.

Key concerns raised by retirees

A major demand relates to notional increments for employees retiring on June 30 and December 31. Pensioners’ associations want uniform implementation of these provisions so that pension and family pension calculations are not adversely affected.

Retirees have also highlighted operational issues in pension administration systems, including concerns related to the SPARSH platform and certain One Rank One Pension (OROP) anomalies.

Healthcare remains another major concern. Pensioners are seeking smoother access and easier transition processes between healthcare schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

Regional consultations to begin soon

The memorandum deadline is also linked to the commission’s upcoming regional consultations.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to interact directly with employee organisations and pensioner bodies during its regional visits. The first round of scheduled meetings includes Lucknow on June 22-23, Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and Kolkata on July 9-10.

These consultations are expected to provide stakeholders an opportunity to elaborate on their demands and present supporting data before the commission finalises its recommendations.

What happens next?

With the memorandum submission phase ending today, the commission is expected to begin a detailed review of the thousands of representations received from various employee groups, pensioners’ organisations and other stakeholders.

The process will likely involve regional consultations, data analysis, discussions with ministries and departments, and examination of pay structures across different services before recommendations are finalised.

Since the commission is still in the initial stages of stakeholder consultations, the final recommendations may take considerable time to prepare.

When can employees expect salary hikes?

Although employees are closely tracking developments, a salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission is unlikely in the immediate future.

The commission first needs to complete consultations, prepare its report and submit recommendations to the government. After that, the Centre will examine the proposals before taking a final decision on implementation.

Based on the timelines followed by previous pay commissions, many employee representatives expect the process to extend into 2027. If the report is submitted and approved during that period, revised salaries and pensions could potentially be implemented from a date decided by the government, with the possibility of arrears if implementation takes place after the effective date.

For now, today’s memorandum deadline marks the end of the first major phase of the 8th Pay Commission process and the beginning of a crucial consultation period that could determine the future pay and pension structure for millions of central government employees and retirees.

Disclaimer: The demands and proposals mentioned in this article have been submitted by various employee unions, associations and pensioners’ bodies to the 8th Pay Commission and do not represent final recommendations. The Commission is currently in the consultation stage, and any changes to salaries, pensions, fitment factors or allowances will be subject to its recommendations and subsequent approval by the Central Government. Timelines regarding implementation are based on past pay commission trends and should not be treated as official confirmation.

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