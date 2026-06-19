The filing of Jio Platforms’ draft red herring prospectus may have been the headline announcement at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on Friday. But Mukesh Ambani used the occasion to articulate something bigger — a blueprint for what he called the next phase of Reliance’s evolution, one that extends beyond businesses and into institutional longevity.

After building India’s most valuable company over four decades, Ambani’s message was that Reliance is preparing not just for another cycle of growth, but for generational continuity. At the heart of that vision is a framework he described as the “5-S” model for institutional perpetuity — Succession, Systems, Standards, Spirit and Sustainability.

Institutional Perpetuity

The first pillar, succession, offered perhaps the clearest signal yet on the future leadership structure of the conglomerate. Ambani said his children — Isha, Akash and Anant — have now completed three years on the board and are leading the group’s consumer, technology and energy businesses respectively. “They are three bodies, one soul. Their soul is Reliance,” he said. To support them, the group has groomed more than 500 young leaders in their thirties and forties across businesses. “Even as I continue to provide hands-on leadership, the generational transfer of day-to-day management at Reliance is almost complete,” Ambani said.

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The second pillar is systems. Ambani said Reliance has institutionalised governance, risk management, capital allocation, talent development and technology frameworks that would enable the organisation to withstand both internal and external shocks. The remaining pillars — standards, spirit and sustainability — are intended to ensure that the entrepreneurial culture that built Reliance survives beyond its founders.

The confidence behind this framework is rooted in the group’s recent financial performance. Reliance doubled its consolidated EBITDA over the past five years to ₹2.08 lakh crore in FY26 from ₹97,580 crore in FY21. Ambani said he was “absolutely confident” that the company could double — or even more than double — EBITDA again over the next five years.

Shifting Earnings Mix

That optimism stems from a dramatic transformation in Reliance’s earnings mix. Retail and digital businesses now contribute nearly half of group EBITDA and are increasingly becoming the primary drivers of growth, reducing the conglomerate’s dependence on its traditional oil-to-chemicals operations.

The scale of investment behind that transformation has been unprecedented. Ambani said Reliance invested ₹6.48 lakh crore over the past five years, accounting for almost one-third of the capital expenditure undertaken by India’s 50 largest corporates during the period. The group’s contribution to the national exchequer crossed ₹9.78 lakh crore over the same period, while its CSR spending of ₹2,248 crore in FY26 was the highest by any Indian company.

The growth blueprint rests on multiple engines. Jio is being positioned not merely as a telecom operator but as a digital infrastructure platform spanning connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and satellite communications. Retail continues to expand its presence across physical and digital channels, while the group’s consumer brands portfolio is emerging as a meaningful business in its own right.

Artificial Intelligence and new energy are expected to be the next major growth drivers. Reliance is building AI infrastructure at Jamnagar and integrating AI across telecom, media, commerce, healthcare and education. At the same time, it is investing heavily in solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia, areas Ambani believes could generate the next wave of industrial growth.

Taken together, the message from the AGM was that Reliance is entering a new phase. The company that once symbolised India’s hydrocarbons story is increasingly becoming a conglomerate built around digital infrastructure, consumer businesses, artificial intelligence and clean energy. The Jio IPO may be the most visible milestone in that transition, but Ambani’s larger objective is to ensure that Reliance remains a growth company long after the founding generation has stepped aside.