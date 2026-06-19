Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana tomorrow from Tarakeswar, Hooghly, West Bengal, and around 9.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit; not every registered beneficiary may receive the 2,000 installment.

In the 23rd installment, more than 9.44 crore farmers would get a direct transfer of more than Rs 18,880 crore, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. The 23rd installment will help more than 2.18 crore women farmers.

Over 45.35 lakh beneficiaries in West Bengal would get an amount surpassing Rs 907.21 crore in the 23rd installment, bringing the total amount disbursed under the scheme in the State to over Rs 15,055 crore since its inception in 2019.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive the installment directly into their registered bank accounts; however, not every registered farmer may receive the financial benefit this time. Issues such as incomplete e-KYC, Aadhaar-bank account mismatches, incorrect beneficiary details, or pending verification can lead to payment delays or rejections.

Before checking your account balance, it is important to ensure that all your PM-Kisan records are up to date. Here are the 5 common reasons why the 23rd installment may not get credited to your account.

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Reason 1: e-KYC not completed

e-KYC is mandatory for all PM-Kisan beneficiaries, and farmers who have not completed e-KYC may find their payment not coming. Registered farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme are mandated to complete eKYC to ensure that the monetary benefit of the PM KISAN scheme reaches the intended beneficiaries in their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts.

Registered farmers can use any of the following methods to complete their e-KYC to receive the PM-Kisan 23rd installment.

(i) OTP Based e-KYC (can be done on the PM-KISAN Portal and Mobile App)

(ii) Biometric-based e-KYC (can be done on Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs))

(iii)Face authentication-based e-KYC (can be done on the PM KISAN Mobile app)

Reason 2: Aadhaar and PM-Kisan details do not match

Name, date of birth, or other details in PM-Kisan records should match Aadhaar records; even small spelling differences can create issues, and this is one of the most common reasons for payment failures.

Even a minor mismatch between the details recorded in your Aadhaar and PM-Kisan accounts can prevent the installment from being credited. Differences in name spelling, gender, date of birth, or Aadhaar number can cause unsuccessful verification checks.

Since PM-Kisan payments are Aadhaar-linked, beneficiaries must ensure that their Aadhaar information matches exactly with the details submitted under the scheme. Farmers facing this issue should update the incorrect information through the PM-Kisan portal.

Reason 3: Bank account not linked properly

Things like wrong account number, closed account, inactive account, or NPCI mapping issues can delay payments. PM-Kisan installments are transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. If your bank account details are incorrect, inactive, closed, or not properly linked with your Aadhaar, the payment may fail.

Farmers should verify that their account number, IFSC code, and Aadhaar seeding status are correct and up to date to ensure the upcoming installment is credited without any bank account-related issues.

Reason 4: Land records not verified

Verification of land ownership records is a key eligibility requirement under the PM-Kisan scheme. If a beneficiary’s land records are incomplete, outdated, or still pending verification by state authorities, the installment may be withheld until the process is completed.

In case of incorrect declaration, the beneficiary shall be liable for recovery of transferred financial benefit and other penal actions. However, micro land holdings, which are not cultivable, are excluded from the benefit under the scheme.

Farmers should be aware that the scheme will not provide the financial benefits in case they have agricultural land utilised for non-agricultural purposes.

Reason 5: Beneficiary found ineligible during verification

Many individuals don’t know that certain categories are excluded, including income-tax payers, serving or retired government employees (except lower-level staff), professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, architects who are practicing, institutional landholders, and pensioners receiving a pension above the prescribed limits.

During the PM-Kisan verification process, some recipients may also be marked ineligible due to factors such as incorrect information, a change in eligibility status, ownership-related issues, or inclusion in categories excluded from the scheme.

If a beneficiary is flagged during verification, the upcoming installment may be stopped until the issue is resolved. Farmers who believe they have been incorrectly marked ineligible should review their status on the PM-Kisan portal and contact the relevant authorities for clarification and correction.

About Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme

The PM-Kisan Scheme, which was launched by PM Modi on 24th February, 2019, and takes effect from 01.12.2018, is a new Central Sector Scheme to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country.

Landholding farmers’ families would get a financial benefit of Rs. 6000 annually, payable in three equal amounts of Rs. 2000 each, every four months, under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Initially, the scheme was limited to small and marginal farmers owning up to 2 hectares of cultivable land, but it was later expanded to cover all eligible farmer families irrespective of landholding size.

How to check your status before the release of the PM-Kisan 23rd installment?

With the 23rd PM-Kisan installment scheduled to be released on June 20, 2026, farmers should verify their beneficiary status, e-KYC status, and bank details in advance to avoid missing the Rs 2,000 payment.

Visit the official PM-Kisan portal

Click on “Know Your Status”.

Enter your Registration Number.

Complete the captcha and request an OTP.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Click “Get Data” to view your payment status, installment history, bank details, and e-KYC status.

Verify your name in the beneficiary list

You can also check whether your name appears in the village-wise beneficiary list:

Open the PM-Kisan portal. Select “Beneficiary List”. Choose your State, District, Sub-district, Block, and Village. Click “Get Report” to view the list of eligible beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. PM-Kisan installment payments are subject to eligibility, verification, and government guidelines. Beneficiaries should check their status on the official PM-Kisan portal for the latest updates and scheme-related information.

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