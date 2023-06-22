scorecardresearch
Top Small Cap Mutual Funds with Lowest Total Expense Ratio (TER) and Their Returns in 1 Year

The Total Expense Ratio (TER) of a Mutual Fund plays an important role in deciding the total return on your investments.

Here are best-performing small cap funds in one year. Representational image

The Total Expense Ratio (TER) of a Mutual Fund plays an important role in deciding the total return on your investments. Experts believe that a fund with a lower expense ratio has a higher chance of outperforming other schemes in its category. This article looks at the TER of direct and regular plans of various small-cap funds as on June 21, 2023, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Data shows that Nippon India Small Cap Fund has the lowest TER of 1.59% under the regular plan, followed by Quant Small Cap (1.64%), HDFC Small Cap Fund (1.68%), Axis Small Cap Fund (1.68%) and Kotak Small Cap Fund (1.7%). (See chart below)

In one year, the regular plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 44.23% returns. The one-year regular plan return of Quant Small Cap fund has been 43.98% while HDFC Small Cap Fund’s regular plan has given a return of 49.17% in one year. The regular plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given 32.57% returns in one year while Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 28.11% returns in this duration.

Total Expense Ratios of Small Cap Funds as on June 21

Small Cap FundRegular Plan – Total TER (%)Direct Plan – Total TER (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1.940.91
Axis Small Cap Fund1.680.55
BANDHAN Emerging Businesses Fund2.070.67
Bank of India SMALL CAP FUND2.370.94
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund1.750.4
DSP Small Cap Fund1.780.92
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund2.020.48
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1.790.82
HDFC Small Cap Fund1.680.78
HSBC Small Cap Fund1.750.73
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund1.840.74
IDBI Small Cap Fund2.511.54
Invesco India Smallcap Fund2.030.76
ITI Small Cap Fund2.060.28
Kotak Small Cap Fund1.70.45
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund2.220.47
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1.590.76
PGIM India Small Cap Fund1.980.37
QUANT SMALL CAP FUND1.640.64
SBI SMALL CAP FUND1.820.72
Sundaram Small Cap Fund2.030.91
Tata Small Cap Fund1.90.45
Union Small Cap Fund2.31.19
Source: AMFI website, data as on June 21, 2023.

Under Direct Plan, ITI Small Cap Fund has the lowest TER of 0.28%, followed by PGIM India Small Cap Fund (0.37%), Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund (0.4%), Kotak Small Cap Fund (0.45%), Tata Small Cap Fund (0.45%).

In one year, the direct plan of ITI Small Cap Fund has given 40.88% returns. The one-year direct plan return of PGIM India Small Cap Fund fund has been 24.36 while Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund’s direct plan has given a return of 29.82 in one year. The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 29.76% returns in one year while Tata Small Cap Fund has given 43.74 returns in this duration.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 12:31 IST

