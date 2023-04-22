Top 10 Small Cap funds with highest returns in 10 years for SIP: Several small Cap Mutual Funds have given very high returns in the last 10 years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 21 shows that there are at least 10 Small Cap funds that have given a return of over 15% under the direct plan in 10 years. Even the regular plans of these schemes have given a return of over 15%.

While there is no assurance that these Small Cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these schemes after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the 10 top-performing Small Cap funds with over 15% or more returns in 10 years (as per AMFI website data on April 21, 2023).

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 26.87% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.67% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 26.09% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.68% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given a return of 23.14% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.25% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 21.41% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.17% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given a return of 21.44% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.87% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given a return of 19.37% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.42% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 19.7% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.43% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 17.57% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.51% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.91% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.72% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 15.79% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.10% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 21, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)