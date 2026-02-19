Best Nippon India fund: Over 20% CAGR across timeframes; investment grows about 18 times in 15 years
Nippon India Small Cap Fund has delivered over 20% CAGR across 3, 5, 10 and 15-year timeframes, turning ₹1 lakh into ₹17.55 lakh in 15 years. While returns are impressive, investors should weigh risk, volatility and long-term commitment before investing in small-cap funds.
This is the only Nippon India regular plan equity fund that has delivered over 20% CAGR consistently across long-term timeframes — 3, 5, 10 and 15 years. For investors who stayed invested and ignored market volatility, the rewards have been significant.
Over 20% CAGR across timeframes
Here’s how the fund has performed:
3-year return: 21.15% CAGR
Rs 1 lakh invested 3 years ago would have grown to around Rs 1.78 lakh.
5-year return: 23.58% CAGR
Rs 1 lakh invested 5 years ago would now be worth Rs 2.88 lakh.
10-year return: 21.79% CAGR
Rs 1 lakh invested 10 years ago would have grown multifold (long-term compounding effect clearly visible).
15-year return: 21.05% CAGR
Rs 1 lakh invested 15 years ago would have turned into approximately Rs 17.55 lakh.
That is the power of long-term compounding in equity mutual funds — especially in the small-cap segment.
Assets Under Management (AUM): Rs 65,812 crore (as on 31 January 2026)
Expense ratio: 1.41%
The fund has grown into one of the largest small-cap funds in India in terms of AUM, reflecting strong investor participation.
Risk profile: What numbers suggest
While returns have been strong, risk metrics also matter.
Standard deviation: 16.81%
Sharpe ratio: 0.82
Sortino ratio: 1.18
Beta: 0.85
Alpha: 2.85
A beta below 1 suggests the fund has been slightly less volatile than the broader market. Positive alpha indicates it has generated returns over and above its benchmark after adjusting for risk.
Portfolio positioning
Sector-wise exposure
The fund has a diversified small-cap oriented portfolio with exposure across sectors:
Industrial – 20.64%
Financial – 17.65%
Consumer Discretionary – 13.55%
Materials – 13.13%
Consumer Staples – 10.99%
Healthcare – 9.09%
Technology – 4.74%
Energy & Utilities – 3.91%
Diversified – 1.34%
Real Estate – 0.75%
The portfolio shows meaningful allocation to industrials and financials, indicating a tilt toward economic growth themes.
Top 5 holdings
MCX – 3.37%
HDFC Bank – 2.16%
SBI – 1.69%
Karur Vysya Bank – 1.64%
Axis Bank – 1.24%
No single stock has an outsized allocation, which helps manage concentration risk.
Why small-cap funds can create big wealth
Small-cap companies are typically early-stage or emerging businesses with strong growth potential. When these companies scale up successfully, investors can benefit from sharp earnings growth and stock price appreciation.
Advantages of small-cap investing:
-Higher long-term growth potential
-Opportunity to identify future market leaders early
-Strong wealth creation in long holding periods
However, the flip side must not be ignored.
Drawbacks of small-cap funds
Small-cap stocks are more volatile. They can fall sharply during market corrections or economic slowdowns. Liquidity can also be an issue in extreme market conditions.
-Returns can be uneven year to year
-Sharp drawdowns during bear markets
-Requires strong risk appetite and patience
-Investors who panic and exit during market downturns may not benefit from long-term compounding.
Don’t look at returns alone
While a 20%+ CAGR across timeframes looks attractive, investors should not make decisions based only on past returns.
Before investing, consider your risk appetite, investment horizon (at least 7–10 years for small caps); portfolio allocation — avoid overexposure to one category; fund size and liquidity; and expense ratio and consistency of fund management.
Small-cap funds are best suited for long-term investors who can tolerate volatility and stay invested through market cycles.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund’s long-term track record shows what disciplined investing and time in the market can achieve. Turning Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17.55 lakh over 15 years is no small feat. But wealth creation in small-cap funds is not about chasing high returns — it is about patience, risk tolerance and staying invested when markets test your conviction.
Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.