When it comes to long-term wealth creation, consistency matters more than short bursts of high returns. And that’s where Nippon India Small Cap Fund stands out.

This is the only Nippon India regular plan equity fund that has delivered over 20% CAGR consistently across long-term timeframes — 3, 5, 10 and 15 years. For investors who stayed invested and ignored market volatility, the rewards have been significant.

Over 20% CAGR across timeframes

Here’s how the fund has performed:

3-year return: 21.15% CAGR

Rs 1 lakh invested 3 years ago would have grown to around Rs 1.78 lakh.

5-year return: 23.58% CAGR

Rs 1 lakh invested 5 years ago would now be worth Rs 2.88 lakh.

10-year return: 21.79% CAGR

Rs 1 lakh invested 10 years ago would have grown multifold (long-term compounding effect clearly visible).

15-year return: 21.05% CAGR

Rs 1 lakh invested 15 years ago would have turned into approximately Rs 17.55 lakh.

That is the power of long-term compounding in equity mutual funds — especially in the small-cap segment.

Fund details at a glance

Launch date: 16 September 2010

Return since launch: 19.89%

Benchmark: NIFTY Smallcap 250 TRI

Assets Under Management (AUM): Rs 65,812 crore (as on 31 January 2026)

Expense ratio: 1.41%

The fund has grown into one of the largest small-cap funds in India in terms of AUM, reflecting strong investor participation.

Risk profile: What numbers suggest

While returns have been strong, risk metrics also matter.

Standard deviation: 16.81%

Sharpe ratio: 0.82

Sortino ratio: 1.18

Beta: 0.85

Alpha: 2.85

A beta below 1 suggests the fund has been slightly less volatile than the broader market. Positive alpha indicates it has generated returns over and above its benchmark after adjusting for risk.

Portfolio positioning

Sector-wise exposure

The fund has a diversified small-cap oriented portfolio with exposure across sectors:

Industrial – 20.64%

Financial – 17.65%

Consumer Discretionary – 13.55%

Materials – 13.13%

Consumer Staples – 10.99%

Healthcare – 9.09%

Technology – 4.74%

Energy & Utilities – 3.91%

Diversified – 1.34%

Real Estate – 0.75%

The portfolio shows meaningful allocation to industrials and financials, indicating a tilt toward economic growth themes.

Top 5 holdings

MCX – 3.37%

HDFC Bank – 2.16%

SBI – 1.69%

Karur Vysya Bank – 1.64%

Axis Bank – 1.24%

No single stock has an outsized allocation, which helps manage concentration risk.

Why small-cap funds can create big wealth

Small-cap companies are typically early-stage or emerging businesses with strong growth potential. When these companies scale up successfully, investors can benefit from sharp earnings growth and stock price appreciation.

Advantages of small-cap investing:

-Higher long-term growth potential

-Opportunity to identify future market leaders early

-Strong wealth creation in long holding periods

However, the flip side must not be ignored.

Drawbacks of small-cap funds

Small-cap stocks are more volatile. They can fall sharply during market corrections or economic slowdowns. Liquidity can also be an issue in extreme market conditions.

-Returns can be uneven year to year

-Sharp drawdowns during bear markets

-Requires strong risk appetite and patience

-Investors who panic and exit during market downturns may not benefit from long-term compounding.

Don’t look at returns alone

While a 20%+ CAGR across timeframes looks attractive, investors should not make decisions based only on past returns.

Before investing, consider your risk appetite, investment horizon (at least 7–10 years for small caps); portfolio allocation — avoid overexposure to one category; fund size and liquidity; and expense ratio and consistency of fund management.

Small-cap funds are best suited for long-term investors who can tolerate volatility and stay invested through market cycles.

Summing up…

Nippon India Small Cap Fund’s long-term track record shows what disciplined investing and time in the market can achieve. Turning Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17.55 lakh over 15 years is no small feat. But wealth creation in small-cap funds is not about chasing high returns — it is about patience, risk tolerance and staying invested when markets test your conviction.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.