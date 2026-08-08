Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electric vehicles companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electric vehicles stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|4502.11
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|1534.09
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|476.76
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|385.14
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Ather Energy
|1480.80
|29.40
|2.03
|330.14
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51.92
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45.61
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6.93
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13.72
|UNO Minda
|1275.00
|11.00
|0.87
|45.27
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43.06
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|529.19
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18.36
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|100.76
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|107.48
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|0.05
|0.12
|788.27
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11.98
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|953.99
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4517.00
|-27.95
|-0.61
|8.55
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.38
|-0.92
|4054.81
|Force Motors
|18510.00
|-180.00
|-0.96
|5.76
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1.88
|JBM Auto
|650.15
|-7.75
|-1.18
|26.81
|Olectra Greentech
|1381.20
|-20.25
|-1.44
|16.00
The top gainers among the Electric Vehicles sector stocks today are Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%) and Tata Technologies (up 8.84%). On the other hand, the top losers include Olectra Greentech (down 1.44%) and Bosch (down 1.18%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electric Vehicles sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|99.88
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|57.60
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|16.90
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|56.65
|Maruti Suzuki India
|21.47
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|50.32
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.73