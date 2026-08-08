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List of Electric Vehicles Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electric vehicles companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electric vehicles stocks here.

Electric Vehicles Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.254502.11
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.841534.09
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.07476.76
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.49385.14
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Ather Energy		1480.8029.402.03330.14
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751.92
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745.61
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006.93
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513.72
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745.27
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343.06
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.67529.19
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418.36
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.23100.76
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.22107.48
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.050.050.12788.27
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831.29
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411.98
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.25953.99
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618.55
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.38-0.924054.81
Force Motors		18510.00-180.00-0.965.76
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181.88
JBM Auto		650.15-7.75-1.1826.81
Olectra Greentech		1381.20-20.25-1.4416.00
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Electric Vehicles sector stocks today are Samvardhana Motherson International (up 9.25%) and Tata Technologies (up 8.84%). On the other hand, the top losers include Olectra Greentech (down 1.44%) and Bosch (down 1.18%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electric Vehicles sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Electric Vehicles Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund99.88Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund57.60Mahindra & Mahindra16.90
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund56.65Maruti Suzuki India21.47
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund50.32Mahindra & Mahindra23.73

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