Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Highlights: Markets ended the session in the red on Monday, though they recovered partially from the day’s lows. The Sensex closed 1,086 points lower at 80,200.97, down 1.34%, while the Nifty settled at 24,868.15, declining 310 points or 1.23%.

Here are top key developments to watch as US-Israel War on Iran hammers indices across the world

1.The Sensex fell to a low of 78,543. It is trading down over 1,500 points or 2%. The Nifty is down 479.55 points or 1.9% at 24,699.10

2. Reasons behind mayhem: The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend. As Iran continues counter offensive against gulf nations, it has shut down Strait of Hormuz. Indian exporters are now bracing for a cost increase up to 60%. For shipping companies, the losses will surge to $200,000-$500,000 per voyage. Crude prices have shot up despite OPEC+ announcing an increase of supply.

3. India’s VIX or volatility index zoomed 22%, reflecting a sharp spike in market fear. Benchmarks dropped heavily on Iran conflict with US and Israel.

4. The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 91.29 against the US dollar — weighed down by rising crude, a strong dollar and intense global volatility. It had earlier opened at 91.23, declined further.

5. Brent crude surged 3.91% to $76.78 per barrel in futures trade on Monday morning, earlier the global crude prices went up by 13%.

6. MCX gold April futures is up 4.35% at Rs 1,69,150. In Delhi, 24-carat gold at Rs 1,66,770 per 10 grams. Mumbai: Rs Rs 167,060 per 10 grams. MCX silver March 5 futures trading at ₹2,96,955, up 5%. Gold and silver ETFs rallied sharply on Monday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, tracking gains in underlying precious metal prices.

7. BSE Oil & Gas index slips 2%; Adani Total Gas, IOC, Petronet LNG, among top losers. Oil-sensitive stocks hammered as crude soars above $78 amid US-Iran turmoil

8. Asian markets were trading lower following a strike on Iran and an overnight fall in Wall Street futures contracts. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2% in early trading, while the Topix index dropped 2.1%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 26,465, slightly lower than its last close of 25,630.54.

9. The US futures contracts dropped on Sunday as the tension escalated in West Asia. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 571 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 futures lost 1% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined a little more than 1%.

