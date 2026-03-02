Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Highlights: Markets ended the session in the red on Monday, though they recovered partially from the day’s lows. The Sensex closed 1,086 points lower at 80,200.97, down 1.34%, while the Nifty settled at 24,868.15, declining 310 points or 1.23%.
Key highlights
It’s a sea of red for the markets.
Here are top key developments to watch as US-Israel War on Iran hammers indices across the world
1.The Sensex fell to a low of 78,543. It is trading down over 1,500 points or 2%. The Nifty is down 479.55 points or 1.9% at 24,699.10
2. Reasons behind mayhem: The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend. As Iran continues counter offensive against gulf nations, it has shut down Strait of Hormuz. Indian exporters are now bracing for a cost increase up to 60%. For shipping companies, the losses will surge to $200,000-$500,000 per voyage. Crude prices have shot up despite OPEC+ announcing an increase of supply.
3. India’s VIX or volatility index zoomed 22%, reflecting a sharp spike in market fear. Benchmarks dropped heavily on Iran conflict with US and Israel.
4. The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 91.29 against the US dollar — weighed down by rising crude, a strong dollar and intense global volatility. It had earlier opened at 91.23, declined further.
5. Brent crude surged 3.91% to $76.78 per barrel in futures trade on Monday morning, earlier the global crude prices went up by 13%.
6. MCX gold April futures is up 4.35% at Rs 1,69,150. In Delhi, 24-carat gold at Rs 1,66,770 per 10 grams. Mumbai: Rs Rs 167,060 per 10 grams. MCX silver March 5 futures trading at ₹2,96,955, up 5%. Gold and silver ETFs rallied sharply on Monday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, tracking gains in underlying precious metal prices.
7. BSE Oil & Gas index slips 2%; Adani Total Gas, IOC, Petronet LNG, among top losers. Oil-sensitive stocks hammered as crude soars above $78 amid US-Iran turmoil
8. Asian markets were trading lower following a strike on Iran and an overnight fall in Wall Street futures contracts. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2% in early trading, while the Topix index dropped 2.1%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 26,465, slightly lower than its last close of 25,630.54.
9. The US futures contracts dropped on Sunday as the tension escalated in West Asia. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 571 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 futures lost 1% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined a little more than 1%.
Stay tuned for the latest updates from Indian markets, key stocks in news, views and expert opinion on this market blog. We will be bringing you fresh updates every 20 minutes.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Rupee Slips to 91.45 Amid Oil Spike; 91–92 Range Seen in Near Term
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, “Rupee traded sharply weaker, slipping 0.55% to 91.45 as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and direct U.S. involvement triggered a spike in crude oil prices.”
“WTI crude surged nearly 10%, testing the $72–$74 zone, which pressured emerging market currencies, particularly India, being a major crude importer from the Gulf.”
“Higer oil prices widen India’s import bill and current account concerns, leading to defensive positioning in the rupee.”
“Technically, rupee is expected to remain volatile within the 91.00–92.00 range in the near term, with crude price action and geopolitical developments being the key drivers.”
Indian equity benchmarks staged a late recovery but still ended sharply lower on Monday, as heavy selling kept sentiment subdued through the session. The Sensex tumbled 1,086 points, or 1.34%, to close at 80,200.97, while the Nifty slipped 310 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 24,868.15, trimming part of the day’s steep losses before the closing bell.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Key laggards
In the intraday trading session, several frontline stocks remained under pressure. Asian Paints slipped 3%, Maruti Suzuki declined 3%, Adani Ports fell 3%, Larsen & Toubro dropped sharply by nearly 5%, while InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) saw the steepest cut, tumbling over 6% during the day.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Impact of US-Israel-Iran tensions on refining companies
Sumit Pokharna, VP Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities said, "Amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, Brent crude prices have risen to approximately US$80 per barrel and are expected to remain elevated in the near term. The upward movement reflects both tangible supply-side risks and an increased geopolitical risk premium. Market concerns are largely centered around potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route that accounts for nearly 20% of global oil flows."
"For India, which imports roughly 85% of its crude oil requirements, sustained higher crude prices present macroeconomic and sector-specific challenges. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are particularly vulnerable, as elevated crude prices can compress refining margins, increase operating and working capital requirements, and lead to higher borrowing costs and debt levels. If the situation persists, an upward revision in retail fuel prices remains a possibility, although any such adjustment may not be immediate," he added.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Markets at this hour
At this hour, the Sensex slipped 1,428 points, or 1.76%, to trade around 79,859, while the Nifty fell 422 points, or 1.68%, hovering near 24,756.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Globe Capital on recent geopolitical tension
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz would have a significant negative impact on Indian interests in the Middle East. The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner (and second-largest export partner), followed by Saudi Arabia in fifth place and Iraq in seventh, said Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Technical Research at Globe Capital.
Currently, India imports around half of its total oil and gas through the Strait. Beyond energy, India exports a significant volume of rice and electronics to Middle Eastern nations, all of which would be jeopardised by a blockade, he added.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Transport sector falls 5.3%
InterGlobe Aviation led the fall in the transport sector. The basket dropped 5.34% in Monday's trade as Iran and the US-Israel attacked each other. This event led to a halt of more than 1,000 flights across the globe.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Transport sector falls highest
Transport, Infrastructure, Construction, Nuclear Power, and Acquaculture sectors were hit the most in today's trade as Iran and the US-Israel strikes each other. The Tranport was hut the most, declining 5.6%, as per the data on Financial Express.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Adani Ports down over 5% as Strait of Hormuz blocked
As the containers and ships are changing route from Strait of Hormuz port stocks are getting impacted. Recently, a ship in Hormuz was struck amid tension escalating between US-Israel and Iran.
Adani Ports dropped over 5.3% to a low of Rs 1,440.50 on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the major losers in the Nifty 50.
As of now, as per news reports, Iran has indefinitely closed the passage for international trade. The narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: IndiGo trades 6% lower
The share price of interGlobe Aviation are trading 5.93% lower at Rs 4,540.80 on the National Stock Exchange. The airline stock was hurt as the heightened tension in West Asia increased the prices of Crude oil, leading to a rise in fuel cost. It is the highest cost a carrier bears.
On Monday, WTI crude futures surged 10% to above $75 per barrel, the highest level in eight months, before paring gains to trade over 8% higher.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Top gainers and losers at afternoon
Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, ONGC, and Bharti Airtel were the only stocks trading in the green in the Nifty 50. Larsen & Toubro, which has the highest exposure in West Asia was fell the most, declining 5.8%. It was followed by InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Jio Financial Services, etc.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Markets seems positive, says Deepak Shenoy
"Markets aren't too bad this far. Just 1% down on an event like this almost seems like a positive," tweeted Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind AMC. The tweet came after markets opened negatively, but not significantly, as participants expected.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Defence stocks in focus
Defence stocks are in the focus today, even as the broader market remained volatile. The Nifty Defence index was trading nearly 2% higher.
Among individual stocks, Paras Defence and Space Technologies jumped over 4%, leading the rally. Data Patterns (India) gained close to 3%, while MTAR Technologies and Bharat Dynamics moved up around 2–3%. Astra Microwave Products rose over 2%, and Zen Technologies added nearly 2%.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Geopolitics Vs Fundamentals
Pankaj Tibrewal, Founder & CIO, IKIGAI Asset Manager, urges investors to avoid any big knee-jerk reaction. He said,
“the escalating conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran is deeply concerning from a global economic stability standpoint. India imports approximately 85% of its crude oil, and any sustained disruption to Middle East supply routes - particularly through the Strait of Hormuz - could translate directly into higher oil prices, inflationary pressures, and a widening current account deficit for India in the short term.”
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Key laggards
In the early trading session today, several frontline stocks were under pressure, with Bajaj Finance declining nearly 2%, Adani Ports slipping over 2%, and Asian Paints falling close to 3%. IndiGo saw a sharper cut of around 4%, while Larsen & Toubro dropped more than 4% among other stocks.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Markets outlook
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, "The uncertainty related to the war in West Asia will loom large over the market in the near-term. The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk arising from the surge in crude. Indications are that a sharp spike in crude by, say 20%, is likely only if the Hormuz Strait is closed, obstructing oil transport through the strait. There is no official confirmation of this yet. If Brent crude remains around $ 76 equity markets may remain weak but are unlikely to witness big crash."
"Experience tells us that panic selling during during a crisis is wrong strategy. Investors should refrain from selling and watch how things evolve. Data from crises during the last many decades tells us that an event like the present crisis will not have any impact on the market six months later. This is the takeaway from the market behaviour after the recent crises like the Covid crisis, Russia-Ukraine war and the Gaza conflict. The ongoing West Asian crisis is unlikely to be different. However, since a war can spring unexpected surprises, investors have to be cautious. Weakness in the market can be used to slowly accumulate high quality stocks in domestic consumption themes like banking, automobiles, capital goods and defense."
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Markets open lower
Indian equity markets began the first trading session of March on a weak note. The Sensex opened at 80,188.31, down 1,098.88 points or 1.35 per cent, while the Nifty started the day at 24,837.05, slipping 341.60 points or 1.36 per cent.
The negative opening suggests continued pressure on frontline indices, with investors reacting to global cues, rising geopolitical tensions and volatility in crude oil prices.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Markets signal weak start in pre-open trade
Indian markets are indicating a sharp negative start in the pre-open session. The Sensex is down 2,775 points, or 3.41%, at 78,512.05, while the Nifty has slipped 519 points, or 2.06%, to 24,659.25.
The steep fall suggests heightened nervousness among investors, likely driven by rising Middle East tensions and surging crude oil prices.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Expert outlook
Devina Mehra, Founder, chairperson and Managing Director of First Global pointed out that “though currently there’s a lot of turmoil across stock markets as a result of the geopolitical tension, the stock markets also forget these equally quickly. It is not a statistical thing. We actually analyzed 50 years of geopolitical events and upheaval, including the two Gulf Wars, the US bombing of Libya, 9/11, Afghanistan and even Russia-Ukraine. There’s no doubt there’s a lot of turmoil when it happens. And while the conflict goes on (that’s the other point—the conflict never gets over very quickly), the markets forget about it.”
Sensex, Nifty, Stock market today live updates: Why global markets are down today
Markets Veteran Ajay Bagga said that the global markets off their lows on two reports -
1.President Donald Trump told the New York Times that he was open to dropping sanctions on Iran if its new leader was “pragmatic.”
2.Iran also made a fresh push to resume talks with the US, the Wall Street Journal reported.
NSE and BSE live markets today: US and Israel attacks Iran
The coordinated US–Israel strikes on Iran mark a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions, shifting the situation from limited hostilities to active military exchange after Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US bases. The reported elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader and senior security officials increases the risk of further escalation and raises the likelihood of disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil flows and over 40% of India’s crude imports transit.