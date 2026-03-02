US-Israel attack on Iran LIVE: Iran War Top Developments
- Iran expanded its attacks on US targets in the Gulf on Monday and early Tuesday, as President Trump and other officials indicated that US-Israeli strikes on Iran could continue for weeks or even longer.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that the military action is far from over. “The hardest hits are yet to come,” Rubio said, adding that the administration believes its goals can be achieved “without ground forces.” He said the focus right now is destroying Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, stockpiles, missile factories, one-way attack drones and parts of its navy.
- As the conflict escalated, Israeli and American airstrikes hit Iranian targets, while fighting spread to Lebanon. Iranian-backed Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel, prompting Israel to target Hezbollah positions near Beirut.
- The Gulf region also faced Iranian attacks. The UAE reported intercepting ballistic missiles, and Saudi Arabia said drones hit the US Embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage.
- The Pentagon confirmed six US service members died in Iranian strikes, and three American fighter jets were shot down in a “friendly fire” incident over Kuwait; all crew survived.
- Asian markets faced pressure on Tuesday as the Iran war pushed oil prices higher, raising inflation fears. This weighed on bonds, while US stocks remained mostly unchanged. Investors sought safe havens, sending the dollar and gold higher.
- Iran has now officially closed the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off 20% of the world’s oil supply, as Israeli strikes continue pounding the heart of Tehran.
- West Texas Intermediate crude jumped over 6%, while European natural gas surged after Qatar shut its LNG export plant. Rising energy costs raised worries about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s easing plans, pushing the 10-year US Treasury yield to 4.03%. The dollar rose 0.7%.
- Trump says operations could last “four weeks or less”. “They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” he told Atlantic, leaving open a de-escalation possibility that partially eased worst-case oil scenarios.
- India’s Crude Impact — Wood Mackenzie estimated it could take a few weeks for export flows to resume even in the most optimistic scenario — drawing comparison with Russia’s Ukraine invasion in 2022 when oil hit $125 a barrel.
- Bitcoin hit $70,000 after a weekend dip, while silver fell more than 4%.
- With Saudi oil infrastructure now targeted, Hormuz shut and 89 waves of attacks launched against Israel since Saturday, the conflict is no longer a regional flare-up — it is a full-scale war with no end in sight.
- The Israel-Iran conflict is beginning to hit India’s economy, with rising prices of pulses and risks to onion supplies as shipping and air routes face disruptions. Key exports like rice, textiles, gems, electronics and IT services are seeing delays, higher freight costs and uncertainty. Fertiliser supplies and oil imports through the Strait of Hormuz are also at risk, pushing up subsidy and import bills.
Here are the latest updates
Qatar extends all entry visas for one month
The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has extended all categories of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiration for one month, effective from Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.
The extension will be processed automatically through approved electronic systems, exempt from fees, and no visits or additional applications are required.
For entry visas that incurred violations before February 28, individuals must settle the prescribed overstay fines first; the extension and fee exemption will then apply from the same date.
The Ministry continues to monitor developments to ensure the legal status of residents and visitors remains stable. It also urged everyone to stay indoors, avoid open areas, and follow official instructions to safeguard public safety, while keeping up with updates via its official accounts.
'Still no proof Iran was pursuing nukes': Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow had still not seen any evidence that Iran was developing nuclear weapons, amid what he said was "essentially a war" ongoing in the Middle East.
Iran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, though it has maintained its right to do so and says its nuclear program is peaceful.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained, however, that Iran was rebuilding “new sites, new places” underground for making atomic bombs. He offered no evidence to support his claim. Trump has also made similar assertions to explain the recent attacks.
Iranian drones strike US Embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait
Iran struck the US Embassy in Riyadh with a drone early on Tuesday while hitting multiple targets in the Middle East. According to the Saudi Arabian Defence Ministry, the attack by two drones caused a “limited fire” and minor damage. The Embassy has also urged Americans to avoid the compound.
It followed an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, which announced Tuesday it had been closed until further notice. The U.S. State Department also ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Kuwait, as well as Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates as a precaution.
Meanwhile the United States and Israel have continued to pound Iran with airstrikes. US President Donald Trump has suggested this is just the start of a relentless campaign that could last more than a month.
India reduces gas supply to industries after Qatar outage: Report
Indian companies have reportedly reduced natural gas supplies to industries in anticipation of tighter supply from the Middle East. This came after top producer Qatar halted production on Monday. The ongoing clash has also halted oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz --- driving up global energy prices and shipping costs. India is the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG and relies heavily on the Middle East for its imports.
Multiple industry sources told Reuters that top LNG importer Petronet LNG Ltd has informed GAIL (India) --- the top gas marketing company --- and other companies about lower supplies. The South Asian nation is the top LNG client for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and the second-largest buyer of Qatari LNG.
GAIL and Indian Oil Corp informed customers of the gas supply cut late on Monday. The cuts reportedly range from 10% to 30%.
'Can’t guarantee safety': US unable to evacuate citizens From Israel
As fighting in the Middle East grows more intense, the United States says it cannot evacuate its citizens from Israel. The US Embassy in Jerusalem has told all US government employees and their families to continue sheltering in place in and near their homes until further notice.
In a security alert posted online, the embassy said, “The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel.”
The US Embassy said that Israel’s Ministry of Tourism has started running shuttle buses to the Taba Border Crossing with Egypt. Americans who want to leave can register through the ministry’s evacuation form to be added to the passenger list.
The land crossing at Taba is open and is expected to operate 24 hours a day.
However, the embassy made it clear that it is not officially backing the shuttle service. “The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety,” the statement said. It added that the information was shared “as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel.”
For those considering leaving through Jordan, the embassy said they could take a shuttle to Eilat and then travel on their own by taxi to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing.
Why Iran’s threat to the Strait of Hormuz could upset China
One of the most important shipping routes in the world is now at the center of rising tensions.
Iran has warned that it will attack any ship trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, it has been targeting energy facilities across the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery, a liquefied natural gas site in Qatar, and a major oil refinery in Kuwait.
These moves are already pushing energy prices higher. Oil and liquefied natural gas prices have been climbing as fears grow that supplies could be disrupted.
Cutting off the Strait of Hormuz could also anger China. China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil and the biggest buyer of Iranian oil. Any disruption in shipments would directly affect Beijing’s energy needs.
Speaking at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry called for calm. “China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, prevent further escalation of tensions, safeguard the security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and avoid causing greater impact on the global economy,” the spokesperson said.
Smoke rises over Iranian cities as attacks continue
Plumes of smoke were seen over Pardis, a city east of Tehran, Tuesday morning, as Israel carried out strikes and US President Donald Trump warned Iran that a “big wave” of attacks was coming. Video geolocated by CNN shows explosions, and at least three plumes of smoke rising from the mountainous area.
Explosions were also reported in different parts of Iran. The semi-official Mehr news agency said blasts were heard in Isfahan province in central Iran, in Kangavar in the west, and in Shiraz in south-central Iran.
Oman's Duqm port hit by drones
Oman’s Duqm Commercial Port was targeted again by several drones, one of which struck a fuel tank. Oman’s state media reported that the damage was contained and no one was hurt.
The Oman News Agency said the country “confirms its condemnation of the targeting” and is taking steps to respond to the incident. Oman, which has often acted as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, has largely avoided direct attacks. However, its Duqm port was also hit by two drones on Sunday, and an oil tanker was attacked about five nautical miles off the coast of Masandam.
China's energy security in focus
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said that the country will take necessary measure to safeguard its energy security amid the ongoing conflicts across the globe.
When asked about the potential impact of US military actions in Venezuela and Iran on China's oil supply, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press conference: "Energy security is very important to the world economy, and all parties should ensure stable and smooth energy supply."
US-UK relationship not what it was: Trump
Trump told the Sun newspaper he was "sad to see" the relationship with Britain was "not what it was" as PM Keir Starmer initially held back from offering military support to the strikes against Iran. The US president said that even France had been more supportive of the cause as he had never expected the once "most solid of all" ties between the US-UK to change this way.
Late Sunday, Starmer said that he would allow the US to use the UK military bases for defensive strikes. Trump then said that he didn't need the UK for the ongoing war, adding "It's not going to matter, but (Starmer) should have helped… he should have. I mean, France has been great. They've all been great. The UK has been much different from others."
Iran war could last weeks: Trump
Trump said the US has "the capability to go far longer" than its previously projected time frame of four-to-five weeks, indicating that the war with Iran could drag on for longer than expected.
Explosions erupted across Tehran through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning, as the US and Israel continued their days-long military onslaught against Iran.
France ready to defend
French Foreign Minister Barrot said Tuesday that France was ready to defend its partners if they request help. The semi-official Cyprus News Agency (CNA) also noted that France was planning to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyrpus after a UK military base on the island was attacked by drones this week.
Americans struggle to leave the region
The US State Department is urging all Americans in the Middle East to leave immediately due to serious safety risks. This includes citizens in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE, and Yemen.
However, limited flights are making it hard to leave. More than 1,000 flights had been canceled by Tuesday morning, following thousands of cancellations on Sunday and Monday, according to FlightAware.com.
In Israel, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said Americans have “very limited options” to leave and warned that the embassy cannot evacuate or assist citizens directly. Airspace over the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan remains mostly closed, and flights near the conflict zone continue to be rerouted or canceled. Some flights from India to Dubai had to turn around, while a few managed to leave the UAE late Monday.
US orders departure of non-emergency staff across Middle East
The United States has ordered the mandatory departure of non-emergency government personnel and their families from Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Kuwait because of serious security concerns.
The State Department said staff in Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait face ongoing threats of drone and missile attacks from Iran, along with major disruptions to commercial flights. In Jordan and Bahrain, officials also warned of possible terrorist attacks, while in Iraq the risk of violence and kidnapping is considered very high.
This is the first such order since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. It reflects the growing dangers to US embassies and military facilities as tensions rise and Iran retaliates.
US Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts down after drone attack
In Riyadh, the US Embassy also canceled all consular appointments after being hit by suspected Iranian drones earlier Tuesday. The Saudi defense ministry said the attack caused minor material damage and limited fire, but there were no initial reports of injuries.
The embassy advised Americans to continue sheltering in place in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran and to avoid visiting embassy facilities until further notice. “All routine and emergency American Citizen Services appointments are canceled. Maintain a personal safety plan,” the embassy posted on X.
Saudi Arabia’s military said it intercepted and destroyed eight drones near Riyadh and the central city of Al Kharj earlier Tuesday. The statement did not mention any casualties or further damage.
US Embassy in Kuwait closes amid rising tensions
The US Embassy in Kuwait announced it will remain closed until further notice due to “ongoing regional tensions.” The embassy said all regular and emergency consular appointments are canceled and promised to provide updates when operations resume.
The closure follows the first US service members killed in the conflict between the United States and Iran. They died after a direct Iranian strike hit a makeshift operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait on Sunday morning. US Central Command confirmed on Monday that six service members have now lost their lives.
Americans in Israel face limited ext options
Americans in Israel now face very limited options to leave the country, according to US Ambassador Mike Huckabee. The embassy cannot evacuate citizens directly, and those trying to depart are advised to take a shuttle operated by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism to Taba, Egypt, and then catch flights from there or Cairo. Leaving via Jordan is not recommended because flights are inconsistent, and even when Tel Aviv’s main airport reopens, only very limited flights will be available, prioritizing passengers already ticketed with El Al. Airspace restrictions over much of the Middle East continue to make travel challenging.
Pentagon had warned about strain on weapons and troops
Before the US launched military action, officials including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Dan Caine, warned that a large operation in Iran could put pressure on service members and US assets in the region. Sources told CNN that a long military campaign could also strain US weapons stockpiles, especially those used to support Israel and Ukraine.
Trump says US 'highest end' munitions stockpiles not where he wants
President Donald Trump on Monday spoke about the US munitions stockpiles, saying that while overall supplies are strong, the highest-grade weapons are “not where we want to be.”
Trump posted on Truth Social, “The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better. At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be. Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries.”
Deadly protests erupt over Khamenei reports
The protests began after reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in joint US-Israel strikes. Demonstrators gathered outside the US Consulate General in Karachi.
According to officials, the protests turned violent. At least 10 people were reported killed on Sunday after security forces opened fire when protesters breached the consulate’s outer wall.
Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani, a provincial government spokesperson, said that “security” personnel fired at the crowd but did not clarify which agency was involved.
Reuters reported that US Marines were involved in firing at the protesters. This is the first confirmation that American troops directly engaged during the unrest.
It is still unclear whether the Marines’ shots hit or killed anyone. Officials also said it was unknown if others, such as private security contractors or local police, fired during the clash to protect the consulate.
US war with Iran splits Iranian-American community
The recent US and Israeli military strikes on Iran are stirring strong reactions across the Iranian-American community. Some are supportive of the attacks, seeing them as necessary, while others fear the consequences and are deeply concerned about safety and rising tensions.
Asian stocks hit as oil surges amid Iran conflict
Asian markets faced pressure on Tuesday as the Iran war pushed oil prices higher, raising inflation fears. This weighed on bonds, while US stocks remained mostly unchanged. Investors sought safe havens, sending the dollar and gold higher.
Equity futures for Japan and Australia fell, while Hong Kong’s climbed. The S&P 500 ended flat Monday, and the Nasdaq rose slightly. Energy and defense stocks gained, tech shares with strong balance sheets held up, and airlines dropped. Gold crossed $5,300 per ounce.
The conflict disrupted the Strait of Hormuz and a major Saudi refinery. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped over 6%, while European natural gas surged after Qatar shut its LNG export plant. Rising energy costs raised worries about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s easing plans, pushing the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 4.03%. The dollar rose 0.7%.
US cancels visa appointments in Pakistan after deadly Karachi protests
The United States has cancelled all visa appointments in Pakistan until March 6 because of the dangerous situation following violent protests outside its consulate in Karachi. The move shows how tense things have become around US missions in the region.
The US Embassy in Islamabad said the suspension applies not just to Karachi, but also to the embassy in the capital and the consulate in Lahore. The embassy called the decision necessary due to the “current security situation.”
Netanyahu defends US‑Israeli strikes on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken out about the ongoing military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. In his remarks, he made it clear why he believes the actions were necessary, calling them a way to protect the world from harm.
Netanyahu said it is “not a terrible thing to protect the world from theological thuggery.”
He argued that the recent strikes were not about expanding a long war, but about stopping a threat before it could grow worse. According to Netanyahu, the goal of the military campaign is to make the region safer, not to cause endless destruction.
Netanyahu’s comments came amid rising tensions in the Middle East after coordinated strikes by US and Israeli forces hit targets inside Iran. In response, Iran fired back with missiles and drones at American and allied bases across the Gulf.
Smoke rises over Beirut suburbs amid explosions
Plumes of smoke were seen rising and explosions heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters video footage.
The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for dozens of villages and settlements in Lebanon and said it had started attacking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.
Hezbollah said in a statement on Tuesday that it had launched drones into Israeli territory in response to the Israeli bombings in Lebanese towns.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force reported intercepting two drones that crossed into Israeli territory from the direction of Lebanon.
Helping Indians return home safely
In this critical time, EaseMyTrip is operating special charter flights today from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai.
🇮🇳 Helping Indians Return Home Safely— EaseMyTrip.com (@EaseMyTrip) March 3, 2026
In this critical time, EaseMyTrip is operating special charter flights today from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai.
✈️ Fujairah → Delhi & Mumbai
🗓 Departure: 3rd March 2026
⏰ Between 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Seats are limited and confirmations…
US Envoy: Iran deal impossible Before Strikes
US special envoy Steve Witkoff described the final attempts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, which collapsed just before the US launched major operations.
“President Trump sent me and Jared [Kushner] to really determine on his behalf whether they were serious about doing a deal that addressed his objectives,” Witkoff said, describing meetings in Geneva aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.
The US delegation had proposed a decadelong halt to uranium enrichment, offering to pay for the fuel. “They rejected that, which told us at that very moment that they had no notion of doing anything other than retaining enrichment to the purpose of weaponizing,” Witkoff said.
Witkoff said they knew by the second meeting that an agreement was unlikely but returned for a third meeting as a final attempt. “It was very clear it was going to be impossible, probably by the end of the second meeting, but then we went back to the third meeting just to give it the last college try,” he added.
The talks’ collapse led to Trump announcing joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Around the same time, Trump urged Tehran to make concessions, saying, “They should make a deal, but they don’t want to quite go far enough. They don’t want to say the key words: ‘We’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.’”
Gulf nations intercept hundreds of missiles and drones
The joint US-Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend have triggered retaliatory attacks across the Middle East. Countries hosting US military bases have faced missile and drone strikes targeting urban centers, airports, hotels, and energy infrastructure, causing unrest in cities long used to relative security.
Here’s a look at what the Gulf nations have intercepted so far
Key Updates: US-Iran conflict and Gulf crisis
Peaceful protests across US against military action in Iran
Across the United States, thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the US-Israeli military operation in Iran. Demonstrators gathered peacefully to voice their opposition to the war.
In Boston, protesters braved low temperatures to march through the city. One participant told the crowd he opposed “these endless, stupid, immoral, dangerous wars,” according to CNN affiliate WCVB.
In New York City, demonstrators held a short rally in Manhattan before peacefully marching through the streets. They chanted “hands off Iran now” and carried banners and posters expressing their message against the conflict.
Similar protests were held in Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and Madison, Wisconsin, as people across the country voiced their opposition.