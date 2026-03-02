15:29 (IST) 3 Mar 2026

The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has extended all categories of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiration for one month, effective from Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.

The extension will be processed automatically through approved electronic systems, exempt from fees, and no visits or additional applications are required.

For entry visas that incurred violations before February 28, individuals must settle the prescribed overstay fines first; the extension and fee exemption will then apply from the same date.

The Ministry continues to monitor developments to ensure the legal status of residents and visitors remains stable. It also urged everyone to stay indoors, avoid open areas, and follow official instructions to safeguard public safety, while keeping up with updates via its official accounts.