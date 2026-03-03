Cash in no-frills Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts across the country reached Rs 2.95 lakh crore as of February 18, 2026, translating into an average balance of Rs 5,110 per account.

The steady rise in per-account balances suggests these accounts are no longer largely dormant or zero-balance. Instead, they are increasingly used for savings, direct benefit transfers (DBT), and routine transactions.

Average deposit per PMJDY account rose steadily from Rs 3,694 in March 2022 to Rs 4,087 in March 2023, Rs 4,476 in March 2024, Rs 4,719 in March 2025, and Rs 5,510 by February 18, 2026.

So far in FY26, the net accretion in total PMJDY balances has been around Rs 35,000 crore, compared with a closing balance of about Rs 2.6 lakh crore at the end of FY25.

Total number of beneficiaries

The total number of beneficiaries stood at 577.1 million accounts as of February 18, 2026, up from 551.8 million as of March 31, 2025. Of these, 451.2 million accounts are in rural and semi-urban centres, underscoring the scheme’s continued focus on the unbanked hinterland, while 125.9 million are in urban and metro centres. Women account holders number 321.7 million, reflecting significant progress in gender inclusion.

Public sector banks dominate the landscape, accounting for 446.5 million accounts and Rs 2.32 lakh crore in deposits, followed by regional rural banks with 108.7 million accounts and Rs 54,130.92 crore in deposits. Private sector and cooperative banks account for a relatively smaller share.

Issuance of 399.8 million RuPay debit cards

The issuance of 399.8 million RuPay debit cards further highlights expanding transaction capability and digital integration. Overall, the combination of rising aggregate deposits and a stable average balance indicates that PMJDY has evolved beyond mere account opening into a functional savings platform that supports welfare transfers and strengthens household financial resilience.

The JAM trinity — Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile — has enabled the government to implement large-scale, technology-driven, real-time DBTs, particularly during the Covid period. Transfers through the DBT mechanism resulted in cumulative savings of nearly Rs 4.3 lakh crore between FY15 and FY24.

There is no requirement to maintain a minimum balance in PMJDY accounts, and deposits earn interest, making them accessible and attractive to low-income households.