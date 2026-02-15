If there is one example that shows the power of patience and compounding in mutual funds, it is the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan – Growth.

Launched on October 8, 1995, this is the oldest scheme from Nippon India Mutual Fund and has now completed 30 years. Over these three decades, the fund has rewarded disciplined investors handsomely — turning a simple Rs 10,000 monthly SIP into a multi-crore corpus.

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund: Rs 10,000 SIP grows to Rs 26 crore

Investment Period Total Amount Invested (₹) Market Value (₹) Scheme Return (%) 1 Year 1,20,000 1,24,722 7.75% 5 Years 6,00,000 9,67,978 19.39% 10 Years 12,00,000 34,18,820 19.95% 20 Years 24,00,000 1,64,64,735 16.76% 30 Years 36,00,000 24,96,73,772 22.27% Since Inception 36,30,000 26,17,83,141 22.26%

(Data: Fund’s Fact Sheet)

Lump sum investment grows 400 times in 30 years

Lump sum investment: Rs 1 lakh

Investment period: 30 years

Final corpus: Around Rs 4 crore

Some key facts:

The fund is rated 5-star by Value Research, reflecting consistency and strong long-term performance.

Return since launch: 22.10%

Benchmark: NIFTY Midcap 150 TRI

Assets under management: Rs 41,727 crore (as on January 31, 2026)

Expense ratio: 1.54%

With over Rs 41,000 crore in assets, the fund enjoys strong investor participation.

How has it performed vs benchmark?

The fund has consistently beaten both its benchmark and category average across key timeframes.

1-year return

Fund: 20.13%

Benchmark: 16.20%

Category average: 14.50%

5-year return

Fund: 22.84%

Benchmark: 20.92%

Category: 18.96%

10-year return

Fund: 20.45%

Benchmark: 19.46%

Category: 17.76%

Over the long term, the fund has generated steady alpha, especially in the 5- and 10-year periods.

Risk profile: Very High Risk, but strong risk-adjusted returns

The fund is categorised under “Very High Risk”. As a mid-cap fund, it can see sharper ups and downs compared to large-cap schemes.

However, risk-adjusted metrics remain strong:

Mean Return: 23.54%

Standard Deviation: 15.41%

Sharpe Ratio: 1.13

Sortino Ratio: 1.67

Beta: 0.95

Alpha: 2.67

A Sharpe ratio above 1 and positive alpha indicate that the fund has compensated investors well for the risk taken.

Still, this fund suits investors with high risk appetite and long investment horizon, not short-term traders.

Portfolio strategy: Strong tilt towards financials

Sector allocation highlights:

Financials: 27.01%

Industrials: 18.36%

Consumer Discretionary: 15.93%

Healthcare: 11.06%

Technology: 8.33%

The portfolio shows a clear tilt towards financial services and manufacturing-led growth themes, along with exposure to consumption and healthcare.

Top holdings include: BSE Ltd, Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, Voltas, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, Indus Towers and Power Finance Corporation.

The top holdings reflect a mix of financials, industrial growth plays and select technology stocks.

What should investors note?

The biggest takeaway is simple: time in the market matters more than timing the market.

A Rs 36 lakh total SIP investment growing to Rs 26 crore did not happen overnight. It required staying invested for 30 years, tolerating volatility, and continuing SIP even during market corrections.

For investors who can handle volatility and think long term, this fund has proven its ability to create wealth over decades. However, since it falls under the Very High Risk category, investors should align it with their financial goals and risk profile before investing.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.