Arudha SIF by Bandhan Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Arudha Equity Long-Short Fund, an open-ended equity investment strategy under the Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) framework. The investment strategy is suited for investors seeking a more adaptive portfolio in an environment characterised by market swings, shifting leadership, and heightened volatility.

The scheme can allocate minimum 80% and maximum 100% in equity and equity instruments and can take short unhedged derivatives exposure up to 25%. The strategy aims to deliver equity-like returns with volatility comparable to hybrid funds.

It seeks to capture growth opportunities in the equity market while actively managing inherent volatility through a combination of long–short positioning, along with the selective use of debt and derivative strategies.

Strategy built on four different return engines

The strategy is built on four different return engines – long equity, short equity, covered calls, and debt and through dynamic allocation across these components, the strategy aims to enhance upside participation in bull markets, generate income and alpha in range-bound phases, and improve resilience during market downturns.

While commenting on the launch, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC said, “Equity investing has traditionally involved a trade-off between pursuing higher returns and accepting higher volatility. Investors today are increasingly seeking approaches that participate in growth while managing risk in a more structured manner.”

Long-short framework

“The Arudha Equity Long-Short Fund adopts a long-short framework that combines high-conviction long positions with selective short exposure, enabling portfolios to capture opportunities in both rising and declining markets,” Vishal Kapoor added.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on Thursday and closes on March 18, 2026. Investments can be made through licensed distributors, investment advisers, online platforms, or directly from the official website.