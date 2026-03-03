Today, every individual can be defined by a travel persona — a comprehensive, data-driven profile that captures who they are as a traveller. It blends demographics, behaviours, motivations, and pain points to enable highly personalised travel experiences.

In today’s fast-paced world, every traveller is unique. They have different desires, preferences, and reasons for traveling, whether it is for relaxation, adventure, cultural exploration, or personal growth. A travel persona can capture these subtle differences and help in crafting journeys that align perfectly with each individual’s desires.

Indian’s startup at Toronto

TravelOne Technologies, an Indian’s start-up based in Toronto, is leading the way in changing travel planning through the power of the 30-Marker Traveler Persona framework. This framework takes personalisation by capturing 30 unique markers related to a traveller’s behaviour, motivations, and preferences. By mapping this “Traveler DNA,” the company removes the uncertainty and guesswork often involved in traditional travel booking, allowing customers to enjoy journeys that are perfectly aligned with their needs.

Bhavin Vora is the founder of TravelOne Technologies, a company based in Toronto, Canada. The company has a strong presence in the US to ensure that personalised experiences are delivered worldwide.

The company aims to bridge the gap between generic travel experiences and truly personalised journeys. Using AI-powered technology, TravelOne builds an individual’s persona that evolves in real-time. It adapts to their changing behaviours and preferences, ensuring that no two trips are ever the same.

The power of AI in travel personalisation

AI technology is transforming the travel industry by enabling companies to create dynamic and predictive travel experiences. Instead of offering generic search results, AI can now generate insights into what each individual truly wants from their trip.

With the right data, AI can continuously learn and adapt to a traveller’s evolving preferences, creating a personalised travel journey that feels unique and authentic. By using AI to understand behavioural, psychological, and contextual factors, businesses can offer trips that are tailored not just to the destination, but to the very nature of the traveller.

AI can take into account a traveller’s risk appetite, travel style (luxury or budget), cultural preferences, and even how they like to book their trips. The result is a travel experience that is far more aligned with the individual’s identity, what some are now calling “Traveler DNA.”