Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of ethanol companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on ethanol stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Praj Industries
|325.25
|5.75
|1.80
|60.53
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|400.80
|4.85
|1.22
|15.52
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|6.90
|1.10
|30.79
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|40.83
|0.44
|1.09
|35.11
|Globus Spirits
|912.95
|8.75
|0.97
|8.56
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|0.04
|0.18
|186.16
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|149.00
|0.20
|0.13
|13.91
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|231.00
|0.20
|0.09
|21.38
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|-0.01
|-0.06
|318.60
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|252.45
|-0.30
|-0.12
|5.43
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|744.00
|-2.10
|-0.28
|8.39
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|EID Parry (India)
|804.50
|-5.60
|-0.69
|91.29
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3472.00
|-53.00
|-1.50
|0.03
The top gainers among the Ethanol sector stocks today are Praj Industries (up 1.80%) and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (up 1.22%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bannari Amman Sugars (down 1.50%) and EID Parry (India) (down 0.69%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Ethanol sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|3.82
|EID Parry (India)
|18.84
|Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver
|3.33
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.76
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|3.18
|EID Parry (India)
|9.54
|SBI Comma Fund
|3.14
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|15.53