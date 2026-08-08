Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of renewable energy companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on renewable energy stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Karma Energy
|41.11
|3.97
|10.69
|2.00
|Gita Renewable Energy
|81.60
|6.26
|8.31
|5.30
|Tarini International
|8.54
|0.54
|6.75
|21.00
|Mena Mani Industries
|12.55
|0.51
|4.24
|873.17
|ZR2 Bioenergy
|99.00
|4.00
|4.21
|0.01
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|385.14
|Websol Energy Systems
|96.48
|2.84
|3.03
|223.57
|Ujaas Energy
|262.00
|6.65
|2.60
|89.34
|SRM Energy
|23.50
|0.42
|1.82
|7.74
|Praj Industries
|325.25
|5.75
|1.80
|60.53
|Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
|324.30
|3.20
|1.00
|0.44
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43.06
|Indowind Energy
|9.10
|0.05
|0.55
|10.33
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|908.00
|2.45
|0.27
|14.30
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|115.30
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|192.31
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|-0.20
|-0.16
|115.52
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69.19
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|110.46
|Inox Wind
|77.95
|-0.55
|-0.70
|858.83
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.86
|-0.07
|-0.70
|198.37
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|126.93
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|755.10
|-6.70
|-0.88
|3.06
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|205.00
|-1.85
|-0.89
|28.85
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|-0.17
|-0.94
|3088.73
|BF Utilities
|555.00
|-5.30
|-0.95
|2.40
|KPI Green Energy
|371.55
|-3.75
|-1.00
|28.27
|Ahasolar Technologies
|80.00
|-0.99
|-1.22
|0.40
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|512.42
|Inox Wind Energy
|10382.30
|-129.20
|-1.23
|1.09
|Borosil Renewables
|548.50
|-7.40
|-1.33
|23.11
|Olectra Greentech
|1381.20
|-20.25
|-1.44
|16.00
|Veer Energy & Infrastructure
|12.31
|-0.21
|-1.68
|14.48
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|345.27
|Solarium Green Energy
|168.20
|-3.00
|-1.75
|8.10
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|110.40
|-2.15
|-1.91
|69.08
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.05
|-7.35
|-1.96
|105.63
|Energy Development Company
|16.50
|-0.40
|-2.37
|8.06
|Waa Solar
|43.95
|-2.05
|-4.46
|23.20
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol
|39.13
|-2.05
|-4.98
|0.60
|Aerpace Industries
|31.82
|-1.67
|-4.99
|639.39
|Onix Solar Energy
|510.50
|-26.85
|-5.00
|7.80
The top gainers among the Renewable Energy sector stocks today are Karma Energy (up 10.69%) and Gita Renewable Energy (up 8.31%). On the other hand, the top losers include Onix Solar Energy (down 5.00%) and Aerpace Industries (down 4.99%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Renewable Energy sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|25.02
|Reliance Industries
|15.10
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|21.11
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.89
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|21.06
|Larsen & Toubro
|-1.22