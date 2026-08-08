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List of Renewable Energy Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of renewable energy companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on renewable energy stocks here.

Renewable Energy Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Karma Energy		41.113.9710.692.00
Gita Renewable Energy		81.606.268.315.30
Tarini International		8.540.546.7521.00
Mena Mani Industries		12.550.514.24873.17
ZR2 Bioenergy		99.004.004.210.01
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.49385.14
Websol Energy Systems		96.482.843.03223.57
Ujaas Energy		262.006.652.6089.34
SRM Energy		23.500.421.827.74
Praj Industries		325.255.751.8060.53
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure		324.303.201.000.44
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343.06
Indowind Energy		9.100.050.5510.33
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
Waaree Renewable Technologies		908.002.450.2714.30
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.21115.30
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.10192.31
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Indian Energy Exchange		127.80-0.20-0.16115.52
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569.19
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.65110.46
Inox Wind		77.95-0.55-0.70858.83
Orient Green Power Company		9.86-0.07-0.70198.37
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.79126.93
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		755.10-6.70-0.883.06
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		205.00-1.85-0.8928.85
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.93-0.17-0.943088.73
BF Utilities		555.00-5.30-0.952.40
KPI Green Energy		371.55-3.75-1.0028.27
Ahasolar Technologies		80.00-0.99-1.220.40
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.22512.42
Inox Wind Energy		10382.30-129.20-1.231.09
Borosil Renewables		548.50-7.40-1.3323.11
Olectra Greentech		1381.20-20.25-1.4416.00
Veer Energy & Infrastructure		12.31-0.21-1.6814.48
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.70345.27
Solarium Green Energy		168.20-3.00-1.758.10
Insolation Energy Ltd		110.40-2.15-1.9169.08
ACME Solar Holdings		368.05-7.35-1.96105.63
Energy Development Company		16.50-0.40-2.378.06
Waa Solar		43.95-2.05-4.4623.20
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol		39.13-2.05-4.980.60
Aerpace Industries		31.82-1.67-4.99639.39
Onix Solar Energy		510.50-26.85-5.007.80
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Renewable Energy sector stocks today are Karma Energy (up 10.69%) and Gita Renewable Energy (up 8.31%). On the other hand, the top losers include Onix Solar Energy (down 5.00%) and Aerpace Industries (down 4.99%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Renewable Energy sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Renewable Energy Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund25.02Reliance Industries15.10
Canara Robeco Infrastructure21.11Larsen & Toubro7.89
Taurus Infrastructure Fund21.06Larsen & Toubro-1.22

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