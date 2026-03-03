Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: The 22nd installment of PM Kisan is due, and based on past trends, farmers may not have to wait much longer. If the pattern of the last seven years is any indication, the government is likely to announce and credit the next Rs 2,000 tranche in the first or second week of March 2026.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Since its launch on February 24, 2019, the government has released 21 installments.

What do past trends show?

A look at the historical data shows a clear pattern — the first installment of each year is usually credited in January or February.

Here’s how the first installment of each cycle was released over the years:

2019 (Launch year) – February 24, 2019

2020 (Dec–Mar cycle) – January 2, 2020

2021 (Dec–Mar cycle) – December 25, 2020

2022 (Dec–Mar cycle) – January 1, 2022

2023 (Dec–Mar cycle) – February 27, 2023

2024 (Dec–Mar cycle) – February 28, 2024

2025 (Dec–Mar cycle) – February 24, 2025

This pattern clearly shows that the government typically credits the December–March installment either in January or February, and sometimes spills into late February.

This year, the announcement is slightly delayed compared to past cycles. However, given the consistent trend, there is strong speculation that the 22nd installment may be released in early or mid-March 2026.

Why the delay this time?

The key reason appears to be a large-scale re-verification drive.

Ahead of the 22nd installment, the government has intensified scrutiny to ensure that only genuine and eligible farmers receive benefits. Reports indicate that lakhs — even millions — of names have been removed in recent rounds to clean up the beneficiary database.

During the 21st installment cycle alone, nearly 70 lakh names were reportedly deleted to remove ineligible beneficiaries.

Major reasons for name removal from PM-Kisan beneficiaries list

-Incomplete e-KYC

-Land records not linked or mismatch in ownership

-Aadhaar not linked to bank account

-Income tax payers wrongly claiming benefits

-Duplicate entries within the same family

The aim is to improve transparency and prevent misuse of public funds.

Mandatory Checks Before 22nd Installment

To receive the upcoming Rs 2,000 payment, farmers must ensure the following:

e-KYC is Mandatory

This is compulsory for all registered farmers.

You can complete it:

-Online through OTP on the PM-Kisan portal

-Via face authentication using the PM-Kisan mobile app

-Offline through biometric verification at a Common Service Centre (CSC)

Land seeding and record matching

Your land ownership details must be correctly updated and verified by state authorities.

If ‘Land Seeding’ shows “No”, visit the local Tehsildar or Block Agriculture Office with land documents like Khasra or Khatauni.

Farmers who acquired land after February 1, 2019, are being specially scrutinised.

Farmer ID requirement

In 14 states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Bihar, a unique Farmer ID is now mandatory for new registrations.

Aadhaar–Bank Linking

Your bank account must be Aadhaar-seeded and active for DBT.

Even minor spelling mismatches can lead to payment failure.

How to check your name in the updated list

Follow these simple steps:

-Visit the official PM-Kisan website.

-Click on “Know Your Status” under Farmers Corner.

-Enter your Registration Number and captcha code.

Check whether: e-KYC shows “Yes”

Land Seeding shows “Yes”

Aadhaar Bank Seeding shows “Yes”

If any of these show “No”, take corrective action immediately.

What if you missed earlier installments?

If your name was removed earlier due to incomplete verification but you have now completed e-KYC and corrected land or Aadhaar details, you may become eligible again. Once your status is restored and verified by authorities, future installments can resume. In some cases, pending installments may also be credited after approval, depending on eligibility and verification timelines.

Summing up…

While the government has not officially announced the 22nd installment date yet, past seven-year trends strongly indicate that the payment could be released anytime in early or mid-March 2026. The current delay appears to be linked to stricter verification measures aimed at removing ineligible beneficiaries and ensuring the integrity of the scheme.