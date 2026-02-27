A proposal to expand the “family unit” under the 8th Pay Commission is emerging as one of the key demands from central government employee unions. If accepted, it could technically trigger a 66% increase in the basic salary calculation, significantly altering minimum pay, fitment factor and even pensions.

With the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) drafting process now underway, this single formula tweak could redefine how salaries are fixed for over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners.

Why the 66% rise demand is at the centre of 8th Pay Commission discussions

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has convened a week-long meeting in New Delhi from February 25, 2026, to finalise a unified “Master Memorandum” for the 8th Central Pay Commission.

Earlier, after the government announced the 8th Pay Commission in January last year, suggestions were invited from staff representatives. Bodies under the NC-JCM — including the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), All India NPS Employees Federation and defence employee groups — submitted their recommendations in March 2025.

However, when the Terms of Reference (ToR) were released on November 3, 2025, several staff organisations expressed dissatisfaction, stating that many of their key demands were not included. The NC-JCM Staff Side, led by Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra, even submitted a detailed representation to the Prime Minister seeking amendments.

Now, as discussions intensify, one proposal is drawing the most attention — expansion of the family unit.

What is the family unit formula in salary calculation?

To understand the possible 66% jump, one must first understand how minimum salary is calculated.

The 7th Pay Commission calculated minimum pay based on 3 consumption units — typically covering the employee, spouse and two children (adjusted using consumption coefficients).

This calculation was broadly derived from Dr. Wallace Aykroyd’s formula, a method developed to determine living wages based on – Nutritional requirement (2,700 calories per adult); Clothing requirement (72 yards per year); and Housing cost.

The idea was to determine what income a family needs to maintain a basic but dignified standard of living.

What is being demanded now?

Employee unions are demanding that the family unit be expanded from 3 to 5 units by including dependent parents.

In simple terms, the earlier formula considered 3 units; but the proposed formula considers 5 units.

Since minimum salary is calculated as a direct multiple of the number of dependent units, increasing the units from 3 to 5 mathematically results in:

(5 ÷ 3) = 1.66 times

That means a 66.67% increase in the base calculation value.

This is why unions say that if the 5-unit model is accepted, it could technically trigger a 66% rise in the minimum basic salary benchmark.

How this affects minimum basic pay

Currently, the minimum basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission is Rs 18,000.

Employee bodies are now demanding:

-Fitment factor of up to 3.25 (7th CPC used 2.57)

7% annual increment

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

While inflation and DA merger will influence final figures, the family unit expansion forms the structural base of the higher minimum pay demand.

If the base itself rises significantly, the entire salary matrix shifts upward.

Impact on fitment factor

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise existing basic pay.

Under 7th CPC:

Fitment factor = 2.57

Now, because of higher consumption units and inflation, unions are pushing for fitment factor of 3.25 or higher.

The family unit expansion strengthens the justification for a higher multiplier, since the foundational minimum wage calculation itself becomes larger.

What about pensioners?

This demand is equally important for pensioners.

Basic pension is calculated as 50% of the last drawn basic pay. If the new basic salary rises significantly due to a 5-unit formula, pensions will automatically see a proportional increase.

That is why pensioner associations are closely tracking this development.

Why employee bodies say this change is necessary

Unions argue that:

The cost of living has risen sharply.

Many government employees support dependent parents.

The current 3-unit model does not reflect real household structures.

Inflation-adjusted calculations demand structural correction, not just incremental hikes.

They say the 8th Pay Commission must ensure a “significant” increase in base pay — not just a routine revision.

Where things stand now

The NC-JCM Staff Side is currently compiling demands from multiple departments during its week-long session at 13-C, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi.

The aim is to submit a consolidated Master Memorandum covering family unit expansion, fitment factor revision, minimum pay hike, pension parity and allowances and risk-based compensation.

Whether the government accepts the 5-unit proposal remains to be seen. But if it does, the ripple effect across salary, pension and allowances could be substantial.

The key takeaway for central government employees

The 66% rise potential is not a random number. It comes from a structural mathematical change in how minimum wage is calculated.

If the family unit expands from 3 to 5:

-The base salary benchmark rises by 66.67%

-Fitment factor justification strengthens

-Minimum pay demand jumps to Rs 54,000

-Pension payouts increase proportionally

For over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners, this single formula shift could become the defining moment of the 8th Pay Commission. Now the big question remains — will the government agree to rewrite the family unit formula?