After the big correction seen in the last few months, the 1-year gains for the Nifty 50, Sensex look significantly small but individual stocks have a different story to narrate. While the headline indices often grab the spotlight, the real story lies in stock-specific price action. These aren’t just names on a ticker; they are the sectoral heavyweights spanning metals, defence, banking, and consumption that have quietly delivered staggering returns between 35% and 63%.

From Hindalco’s cost-efficiency play to Bharat Electronics’ massive defence order books and SBI’s steady asset quality, we dive into the fundamental “booms” driving these market leaders.

Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries delivered a 63.26% return over one year, with the stock rising by around Rs 390.

In Q4 FY26, revenue came in at Rs 64,890 crore, up 16% year-on-year. Net profit rose 66.4% to Rs 5,283 crore. Earnings per share increased to Rs 23.45 from Rs 14.10 a year earlier. Growth was supported by better realisations and cost control, along with steady performance from its global operations.

Aluminium prices recently touched a nearly four-year record high this week as fears of supply tightness intensified, with Iran attacking two major aluminium producers in the Middle East.

On March 30, aluminium futures touched a high of $3,492/mt on the London Metal Exchange, as the metal remained on track for one of its best weekly gains.

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics gained 53.09% in one year. For FY26, turnover increased 18% year-on-year to Rs 32,350 crore. The company secured order inflows worth Rs 75,000 crore, mainly from defence and power segments. Its order book stands at around Rs 2.4 lakh crore. During the year, it commissioned about 8.9 GW of power capacity, indicating steady execution.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) achieved a turnover of around Rs 26,750 crore (provisional and unaudited), during FY26 the Financial Year 2025-26, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs 23,024 crore, registering a growth of 16.2%.

The brokerage firm Nomura retained its ‘Neutral’ stance on Bharat Electronics even after the company reported stronger-than-expected order inflows and steady execution in FY26. The report points to solid revenue visibility backed by a Rs 7,40,000 crore order book, but says current valuations leave limited room for upside, with the stock seen reaching Rs 454 against a closing price of Rs 419, implying a gain of about 8.4%.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel rose 52.69% over the past year. India operations remained strong. Q4 FY26 production stood at 6.25 million tonnes, up 15% year-on-year. Full-year production was about 23.5 million tonnes, up 8%. Quarterly sales volumes in India increased 10% to 6.2 million tonnes, while annual sales reached 22.5 million tonnes. Overseas deliveries were lower, with declines in both the Netherlands and UK businesses.

Tata Steel reported a record-breaking business update for Q4FY26 and the full fiscal year, with India crude steel production rising 15% year-on-year to 6.25 million tonnes (MT) in the quarter, driven by the Kalinganagar expansion. Domestic deliveries in Q4 crossed 6 million tonnes, contributing to a record 22.53 MT for FY26.

Steel prices have climbed sharply by about 18–25% in early 2026, supported by strong domestic demand from infrastructure projects, higher input costs such as coking coal and iron ore, and safeguard duties on imports. In India, hot-rolled coil prices are now in the range of Rs 51,000 to Rs 62,000 per tonne and are likely to stay firm in the near term.

On the supply side, crude steel output rose more than 11% year-on-year to 153.61 million tonnes between April and February, while consumption increased 7.2% to 147.7 million tonnes. The World Steel Association expects India’s steel demand to continue expanding at around 9% annually through 2025 and 2026.

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance delivered a 48.98% return. Assets under management grew 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.92 lakh crore. Net interest income increased 16.2% to Rs 6,764 crore. Profit after tax stood at Rs 2,521.67 crore for Q3 FY26, lower year-on-year due to a high base but higher sequentially. The company continues to see strong demand in vehicle financing, supported by its branch network.

Shriram Finance was rated ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,220 by Jefferies. This implies an upside of around 21% from current levels. Jefferies expects steady growth in vehicle finance and micro, small and medium enterprise lending, with assets under management projected to grow 18% to 20% in FY27.

The brokerage house noted that any impact from global tensions may show up with a lag, given the nature of vehicle financing cycles. For now, collections remain stable, and there are no signs of stress in small business portfolios.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India gained 35.61% over one year. In Q3 FY26, net profit increased 24.49% to Rs 21,028 crore. Net interest income rose 9.04% to Rs 45,190 crore. Operating profit grew 39.54% to Rs 32,862 crore. Loan growth remained above 15%, led by retail and SME segments. Asset quality improved, with gross NPA at 1.57% and net NPA at 0.39%.

State Bank of India‘s performance has been the best amongst the larger banks, and the bank remains well-poised to sustain its performance, said Axis Securities while choosing its Top Picks for the month. SBI has upgraded its credit growth guidance to 13-15%, driven by a strong corporate revival and resilient RAM momentum.

This led to Axis Securities maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,350, implying an upside of 38% from the current market price.

Titan Company

Titan Company delivered a 34.20% return in the last 1 year.The company reported around 46% year-on-year growth-time period of growth please – in its consumer businesses during the fourth quarter of FY26. The jewellery segment remained the main driver, also growing about 46%. Secondary sales increased roughly 52%, led by brands such as Tanishq and Mia. The company added 47 stores, taking its total network to 3,603.

Buyer growth improved to high single digits, while higher ticket sizes supported revenue. Studded jewellery grew in the early thirties %, and plain gold jewellery segments saw steady growth whilein the mid-thirties %, and gold coin sales nearly tripled year-on-year. Like-to-like growth remained close to 48%.

Conclusion

The year-on-year data indicates that these specific companies moved higher on the back of rising domestic demand and much stronger balance sheets. While the broader Nifty 50 provides a general sense of market direction, the outsized performance seen in these sectors was directly linked to realized earnings and heavy industrial spending.

Disclaimer: The analysis provided covers historical stock performance and fundamental earnings data for specific Nifty 50 companies; it is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a buy, sell, or hold recommendation or an offer to solicit any investment. Given the significant price appreciation and volatility discussed, investors should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor to assess suitability based on individual risk profiles before making any financial decisions. Past performance of these securities is not a guaranteed indicator of future results.

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