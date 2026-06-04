Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 4 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹263, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹263,470, reflecting a loss of 0.02% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,635.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 263 264 0.04 0.02% 10 gm 2,635 2,635 0.40 0.02% 1 Kg 263,470 263,510 40.00 0.02% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver declined by more than 1% and 3%, respectively, as escalating tensions between the US and Iran boosted the US dollar and crude oil prices. The Dollar Index climbed near a two-month high above 99.5, while rising energy prices fueled inflation concerns and pushed global bond yields higher, weighing on non-yielding precious metals.

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Additional pressure came from stronger-than-expected US economic data, including ADP employment, ISM Services PMI, factory orders, and the Fed Beige Book, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Traders now await Fed Governor Bowman’s remarks and US Unemployment Claims data for fresh direction.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 264 ( 0.02 ) 2,640 ( 0.20 ) 263,950 ( 20.00 ) Bangalore 264 ( 0.11 ) 2,637 ( 1.10 ) 263,680 ( 110.00 ) Chennai 264 ( 0.13 ) 2,642 ( 1.30 ) 264,240 ( 130.00 ) Delhi 263 ( 0.13 ) 2,630 ( 1.30 ) 263,020 ( 130.00 ) Hyderabad 264 ( 0.13 ) 2,639 ( 1.30 ) 263,890 ( 130.00 ) Kolkata 263 ( 0.13 ) 2,631 ( 1.30 ) 263,120 ( 130.00 ) Mumbai 263 ( 0.04 ) 2,635 ( 0.40 ) 263,470 ( 40.00 ) Pune 263 ( 0.04 ) 2,635 ( 0.40 ) 263,470 ( 40.00 ) Surat 264 ( 0.04 ) 2,638 ( 0.40 ) 263,820 ( 40.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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