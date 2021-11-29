Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Star Health, Tega Industries IPOs open this week

Global cues were negative on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices enter Monday’s trading session on the back of heavy losses suffered in the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,687 points on Friday while NSE Nifty 50 was down 509 points to settle at 17,026. SGX Nifty was up with gains ahead of the day’s trade, hinting at positive momentum building up on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, global cues were largely negative as Asian Markets sat deep in the red. KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX were all in red.

IPO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Tega Industries will open for subscription this week. Star Health’s IPO will open on November 30 as the company, backed by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala seeks to raise up to Rs 7,249 crore from the public issue. The issue is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale. On the other hand, Tega Industries’ IPO is purely an offer of sale of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder. The IPO will see the selling shareholders raise close to Rs 619 crore.

