Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Star Health, Tega Industries IPOs open this week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices enter Monday’s trading session on the back of heavy losses suffered in the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,687 points on Friday while NSE Nifty 50 was down 509 points to settle at 17,026. SGX Nifty was up with gains ahead of the day’s trade, hinting at positive momentum building up on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, global cues were largely negative as Asian Markets sat deep in the red. KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX were all in red.
IPO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Tega Industries will open for subscription this week. Star Health’s IPO will open on November 30 as the company, backed by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala seeks to raise up to Rs 7,249 crore from the public issue. The issue is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale. On the other hand, Tega Industries’ IPO is purely an offer of sale of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder. The IPO will see the selling shareholders raise close to Rs 619 crore.
Highlights
Sensex dives 500 points in pre-open session on Monday while Nifty 50 was below 17000 mark.
Commodity prices traded lower with most of the commodities in the non-agro segment witnessed selling last week with crude oil falling the most. Crude oil prices plunged by more than 10% on higher supply pressure and demand growth worries. The fast-spreading virus cases in Europe and South Africa has raised demand worries for non-agro commodities. Base metals witnessed additional pressure on China growth worries and stronger dollar.
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 17160 , up by 150 points. Nifty has its resistance in 17275-17350 range and support in 16875-16950 range. Traders are suggested to use all pull backs in Nifty to exit long positions . Overall trend in Nifty remains weak and no new long positions should be initiated till we see a strong closing above 17800." Mr. Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities," Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Bears continued to tighten its grip for the second straight week with a clear intense of selling at every higher tick in all the sectoral indices except nifty pharma. Benchmark on the weekly chart closed below four percent and also witnessed a closing below its 11 week low, indicating a strong profit booking or the first leg of correction phrase.
On Monday morning SGX Nifty was up more than 80 points, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. On the charts, however, Dalal Street looked to be in for more weakness ahead. “The market has been in a steep fall and more weakness could be in store. The downside breakout of the crucial supports and the overall negative chart pattern as per daily and weekly timeframe indicate resumption of a sharp downward trend in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “The next lower targets to be watched for Nifty around 16500 levels in the next couple of weeks. Any pullback rally from here could find strong resistance around 17200 levels,” he added.
Markets were already struggling amid inflation fear and the news of a new COVID variant helped bears to strengthen their grip. Nifty has corrected nearly 9% from the top so far and the indications are pointing towards further slide to 16,700 zone as per the target of 2-month long distribution pattern. All sectors barring pharma are reeling under pressure so participants should maintain caution and align their positions accordingly. At the same time, investors should see this fall as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks at a good bargain.
~ Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
SGX Nifty was up 70 points during the early hours of trade on Monday. Nifty futures trading with gains hints at positive momentum building up for domestic indices.
Two companies Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Tega Industries are set to float their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week to cumulatively raise Rs 7,868 crore. The three-day initial share-sale of Star Health will open on November 30 and conclude on December 2, while that of Tega Industries will be open for public subscription during December 1-3. This comes after 10 firms successfully concluded their initial public offerings in November. So far in 2021, as many as 51 companies have launched their IPOs to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore, according to an analysis of data with exchanges.
