Share Market LIVE: Nifty opens above 18100, Sensex gains 250 pts; RIL, ICICI Bank shares trade higher

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Friday, BSE Sensex fell 236.66 pts or 0.39% to close at 60,621.77 and the Nifty 50 dropped 80.20 pts or 0.44% to 18,027.65.

The Nifty Futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 92.5 or 0.51% higher at 18,137.0 on Monday.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Indian equity indices are likely to open in green, hints SGX Nifty. The Nifty Futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 92.5 or 0.51% higher at 18,137.0 on Monday. On Friday, BSE Sensex fell 236.66 pts or 0.39% to close at 60,621.77 and the Nifty 50 dropped 80.20 pts or 0.44% to 18,027.65. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.42%, Nifty Oil & Gas advanced 0.14%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.73%, and Nifty IT dropped 0.35%. Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares fell 3.84% to Rs 2548.35 on profit-booking after the company’s Q3 results beat street estimates. Read More Read Less Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Monday January 23 09:16 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 Nifty, Sensex end pre-open in green Domestic indices ended the pre-open session in green with NSE Nifty 50 rising 90.80 pts or 0.50% at 18,118.45 and BSE Sensex rose 254.24 or 0.42% to 60,876.01. 09:04 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 18,014 Nifty’s important support level, followed by 17,983 and 17,934 “The market is predicted to open in the green on January 23, as patterns in the SGX Nifty point to a favourable start for India's broader index. The Nifty's important support level is 18,014, followed by 17,983 and 17,934. If the index rises, the major resistance levels to watch are 18,112, 18,143, and 18,192. Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Container Corporation of India, Amber Enterprises India, Craftsman Automation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Gland Pharma, Gravita India, HFCL, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Stainless are a few results to look out for today. Today, we anticipate a sideways to a positive bias in the market.” – Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking. 08:57 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 Stocks under FO ban PVR, Delta Corp and L&T Finance Holdings are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, January 23. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Read full story 08:23 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 US indices end in green The US markets closed in the green on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 pts or 1% settling at 33,375.49, S&P 500 climbed 73.76 pts or 1.89% to 3,972.61 and tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 288.17 pts or 2.66% ending at 11,140.43. 08:18 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 Japan’s Nikkei rises over 300 pts Most Asian markets are closed on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 304.31 or 1.15% higher at 26,857.84 on Monday. 08:10 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 Nifty expected to surpass key hurdle zone of 18260-18300 & head towards 18500 “The Nifty continued to consolidate just above the 20 WMA for yet another week. On the weekly chart, it has formed a Doji pattern for the second consecutive week. This shows indecision in the minds of the market participants. The daily chart reveals that the index has moved out of a base triangle formation. Post the breakout, however, the Nifty is witnessing a brief consolidation before it embarks on a larger up move. Immediate support is at 18000 where fresh buying interest can be seen. The short-term bullish stance holds true as long as the Nifty trades above the swing low of 17760. On the higher side, the Nifty is expected to surpass the key hurdle zone of 18260-18300 & head towards 18500.” – Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. 08:08 (IST) 23 Jan 2023 18184-17774 broad range for the Nifty “Nifty ended lower for the second consecutive session on Jan 20 even as most other markets were either up or stable. Disappointing Q3 numbers and a few underwhelming announcements accompanying the results dented sentiments in India. Most global indices were up on Friday as optimistic investors gauged the potential impact of a week-long Lunar New Year holidays after China lifted its COVID-19 curbs, even as concerns over global economic slowdown continued to sap sentiment.Nifty closed the week 0.4% higher. It formed a sideways Doji for the week (though making a slightly higher top higher bottom compared to the previous week) after a similar Doji in the previous week suggesting a tight fight between bulls and bears. 18184-17774 is the broad range for the Nifty, a breakout of which could decide the direction in the near term.” – Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.