Jindal Stainless, IDFC, Adani Total Gas among 42 NSE stocks to hit 52-week high, 61 falls to 52-week low

Indian equity indices were trading in the positive territory amid positive sentiment in global markets. In the intraday trade, the Nifty slipped below 18100 and Sensex below 60850. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 56.55 pts or 0.31% higher at 18,084.20 and BSE Sensex was up 200.96 pts or 0.33% at 60,822.73. The majority of the broader market indices were trading in green with the Nifty 100 rising 0.24%, Nifty Midcap 50 up 0.99%, Nifty Smallcap 50 up 0.32%, Nifty Largemidcap 250 up 0.14% and Nifty Total Market up 0.17% while Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.11% and Nifty Microcap 250 down 0.38%. The sectoral indices were also trading higher with Bank Nifty up 0.55%, Nifty Auto up 0.85%, Nifty FMCG up 0.50%, Nifty IT up 1.09%, Nifty Pharma up 0.79% and Nifty Oil & Gas up 0.40% while Nifty Metal was down 0.32% and Nifty Realty down 0.54%. The most active equities of NSE were ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Yes Bank, UktraTech Cement, Bandhan Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LTI Mindtree Ltd.

NSE Nifty 50 gainers & losers

Eicher Motors, UPL, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Divis Lab, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Adani Ports, NTPC, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Titan, Reliance and Maruti were the top laggards.

NSE 52-week highs/lows

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Banka BioLoo Ltd, Engineers India, Lloyds Steels Industries, PTC India and Sula Vineyardswerw among 42 stocks that hit a 52-week high. ABM International Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Voltas Ltd and Matrimony.Com Ltd were among 61 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers & Gainers

ICICI Bank, Maruti, Reliance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Wipro were volume toppers on BSE. Sportking India Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Cybertech Systems And Software Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Linc Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd and Puravankara Ltd were the volume gainers on NSE.