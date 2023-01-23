NSE Bulk deals, January 20: GENCON, HITECH, TRU and other major deals that took place on Friday

Manish Verma bought 34,280 shares of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd (AGRITECH) at Rs 118.45 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 76,800 shares of Anlon Technology Sol Ltd (ANLON) at Rs 203.55 per share.

Akshay Pukhraj Sancheti sold 2,40,000 shares of Bright Solar Ltd (BRIGHT) at Rs 7.01 per share.

Hem Securities Ltd Pms Account bought 2,01,000 shares of Chaman Metallics Ltd (CMNL) at Rs 55.71 per share.

Rasiklal P Sanghavi (HUF) bought 60,000 shares of Destiny Logistics & I Ltd (DESTINY) at Rs 20.00 per share.

Tano Investment Opportunities Fund sold 13,77,305 shares of Generic Eng Cons Proj Ltd (GENCON) at Rs 67.00 per share.

Naman Securities & Finance Pvt Ltd bought 34,720 shares of Hisar Metal Ind Ltd (HISARMETAL) at Rs 187.73 per share.

Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series II bought 2,00,000 shares of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd (HITECH) at Rs 937.00 per share.

Jilesh Navin Chheda bought 1,91,354 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFRE-RE) at Rs 1.85 per share.

Dheeraj Lohia bought 2,52,759 shares of Libas Consu Products Ltd (LIBAS) at Rs 18.00 per share.

Pancholi Gunjan bought 69,000 shares of Ortin Laboratories Ltd (ORTINLAB) at Rs 25.60 per share.

Selvamurthy Akilandeswari sold 1,80,000 shares of Sabar Flex India (SABAR) at Rs 16.68 per share.

Hansraj Commosales LLP bought 6,03,382 shares of TruCap Finance Ltd (TRU) at Rs 72.20 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.