NSE FO ban: PVR, Delta Corp and others under ban on Monday, January 23, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Monday, January 23, 2023. PVR, Delta Corp and L&T Finance Holdings are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,25,839 with a turnover of Rs 31,786.35 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 17,98,915 with a turnover of Rs 1,23,454.24 crore.

In Index options, 9,47,10,042 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 91,72,149.56 crore; put call ratio of 0.95; and premium turnover of Rs 34326.59 crore. In stock options, 45,59,305 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,22,292.62 crore; put call ratio of 0.51; and premium turnover of Rs 2570.73 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 10,13,94,101 with a turnover of Rs 96,49,682.77 crore; put call ratio of 0.92; and premium turnover of Rs 36897.32 crore.

Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd were put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, January 20, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 236.66 pts or 0.39% to close at 60,621.77 and the Nifty 50 dropped 80.20 pts or 0.44% to 18,027.65.