Markets Wrap – Mon, 23 Jan ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices stayed in the positive territory throughout the day and ended Monday’s session in the green at the same level where it opened. The Nifty closed above 18,100 while the Sensex settled below 60,950. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.90 pts or 0.50% to close at 18,118.55 and the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 pts or 0.53% settling at 60,941.67. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) (up 1.89%), Sun Pharma (up 1.85%), TCS (up 1.56%), Infosys (up 1.48%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.45%) while UltraTech Cement (down 4.62%), NTPC (down 0.89%), Tata Steel (down 0.73%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.58%) and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.54%) were the losers. “Market breadth tilted in favour of bulls lifted by financial stocks, amid positive cues from global peers. Strong corporate earnings reported by banks boosted appetite for financial stocks. Positive global markets owing to possibility of a less aggressive rate hike, further added colour,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.90 pts or 0.50% to 18,118.55 and the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 pts or 0.53% at 60,941.67. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.74%, Nifty IT advanced 1.88%, and Nifty Pharma climbed 0.89%. Among individual stocks, Yes Bank shares fell 8.33% to close at Rs 18.15 after the lender reported an 80.66% drop in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31 to Rs 51.5 crore owing to a significant 125% jump in provisions.

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets remained closed on Monday except Japan. Nikkei 225 rose 352.51 points or 1.33% to close at 26,906.04.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,789.09, up 18.50 points or 0.24% at 3:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 4.55 points or 0.34% at 1,322.56. France’s CAC was trading 10.37 points or 0.11% higher at 7,006.36. Germany’s DAX was up 34.62 points or 0.23% at 15,068.23.

US Markets

The US markets closed in the green on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 pts or 1% settling at 33,375.49, S&P 500 climbed 73.76 pts or 1.89% to 3,972.61 and tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 288.17 pts or 2.66% ending at 11,140.43.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.36% to 81.41 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at Rs 56,802.00 up 144 points or 0.25% and Silver futures for March delivery were up 93 points or 0.14% at 68,640.00 at 3:25 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.45% at $82.01 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.54% higher at $88.10 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:30 PM (IST) was trading at $22,768.29, down by 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $438,738,558,977. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,634.17, up by 0.51% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $200,000,888,185.