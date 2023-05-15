Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Monday amid negative global cues. Nifty 50 gained 43 points at 18,358 while Sensex traded at 62,135.8, up by 0.17%. The broader markets traded mixed. Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 added up to 0.17%, while Nifty Midcap 100 traded flat, down by 0.02%, and Nifty Small Cap 100 slipped 0.11%. Sectorally, certain indices gained on open. Nifty Auto added 1%, while Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG rose up to 0.9% upon open. Alternatively, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma declined 0.7%, 0.4% and 0.6% respectively.
“The charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 18,250, followed by 18,200 and 18,150. If the index advances, 18,350 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 18,420 and 18,500.”
– Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex gained during the morning's pre-open session. Nifty 50 added 25 points to settle at 18,339 while Sensex rose 130 points to 18,339.
“Earnings season is in full swing. While IT and commodity companies have faced headwinds, companies in financials, automobile sectors delivered decent earnings. The overall Q4FY23 earnings by India Inc may be an indication of strong global headwinds that could affect future growth projections.”
– Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities
“Markets are likely to see a gap down opening in Monday trades tracking weakness in other Asian indices as risk aversion is likely to be the preferred theme. Denting sentiments will primarily be reports of ruling party BJP's setback in Karnataka assembly elections. Also, weak Wall Street cues in the backdrop of a worse-than-expected reading on consumer sentiment could also keep investors cautious. India's WPI inflation numbers to be announced later this week will also be keenly watched given the uncertainty over the future course of interest rate direction.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above 18,350 if the closing
comes above 18,350 in 15 min chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if Nifty breaks the 18,200 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure short.”
– Stoxbox
Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy will move out of the ASM framework from May 15. Additionally, two Adani Group companies — Adani Enterprises (AEL) and Adani Transmission (ATL) — plan to raise up to a total of Rs 21,000 crore through qualified institutional placements (QIP) or other modes.
The National Stock Exchange has Canara Bank, Delta Corp, GNFC, Manappuram Finance, BHEL and Punjab National Bank securities on its F&O ban list for 15 May. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth net Rs 1,014.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth net Rs 922.19 crore on May 12, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand at top global oil consumers in the U.S. and China offset optimism about tightening supplies from any OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves. Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.74 a barrel by 0130 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.67 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.5%.