Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain volatile amid mixed cues; Adani Ent in focus, Paytm Q4 results eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 31 points or 0.17% lower at 18,253.5. Asian markets were trading in green while the US market ended the overnight session in red.

The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 0.86%, S&P 500 plunged 0.72% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.49%.

