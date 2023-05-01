Stock Market closed today: BSE, NSE shut on 1 May for Maharashtra Day, check all market holidays in 2023

BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Maharashtra Day. This day is celebrated to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960 on this day. Apart from stock markets, certain banks will be closed while the country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX, will remain shuttered for the first session of trade and will reopen for the evening session at 5 pm. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading.

During the month of April in 2023, the BSE website had announced that the stock market will observe three additional days of closure apart from the weekends. On 4 April, trading was suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti; on 7 April, markets were shut for Good Friday, and on 14 April, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The next holiday for the equity markets will be on 28 June, for Bakri Eid.

Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023

Date Holiday Day May 1 Maharashtra Day Monday June 28 Bakri Eid Wednesday August 15 Independence Day Tuesday September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi Tuesday October 2 Gandhi Jayanti Monday October 24 Dussehra Tuesday November 14 Diwali Tuesday November 27 Gurunanak Jayanti Monday December 25 Christmas Monday Stock market holidays in 2023

On Friday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended Friday’s session in the green territory. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 0.84% to 18,065 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 463 points to settle at 61,112. “Domestic equities are continuously gaining strength for the last five days supported by healthy Q4 earnings, declining VIX and FIIs turning positive. Nifty showed resilience despite global headwinds gaining over 4% in April – the best in 5 months and managing to close above the crucial 18,000 mark. We expect this momentum to continue and expect Nifty to head towards 18200 zones. Next week would be crucial as US Fed and ECB policy meetings are lined – up. Apart from this, PMI data from US, China and India would also be keenly watched. On the domestic front, markets will remain closed on Monday. Investors would continue to track Q4 results along with global cues and Auto monthly sales data,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.