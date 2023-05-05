scorecardresearch
Settlement holiday today: Clearing houses closed on 5 May; here’s when you’ll get money, shares after trade

The stock exchange clearing houses are shuttered today, along with the currency market, on account of Buddha Purnima.

Written by Zoya Springwala
The next settlement holiday will be on 28 June on account of Bakri Eid.

Stock exchange clearing houses mark settlement holiday on Friday, 5 May, on account of Buddha Purnima. Trades executed in the Equity and Derivative segment on 4 and 5 May will be settled on 8 May. Although any shares purchased on 4 May will appear in T1 holdings on 5 May, selling them won’t be possible until 8 May.

The next settlement holiday is on 28 June, due to Bakri Eid celebrations, which also marks a trading holiday. On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds. It may be noted that the trading holiday is different from the settlement holiday: in the case of the former, stock markets remain closed and no trading takes place. 

Here’s a look at the settlement holidays in 2023

HolidayDate
Republic DayJanuary 26, 2023
Holi March 07, 2023
Gudhi PadwaMarch 22, 2023
Ram NavamiMarch 30, 2023
Mahavir JayantiApril 04, 2023
Good FridayApril 07, 2023
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2023
Maharashtra DinMay 01, 2023
Buddha PournimaMay 05, 2023
Bakri EidJune 28, 2023
Independence DayAugust 15, 2023
Parsi New YearAugust 16, 2023
Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 19, 2023
Eid-E-MiladSeptember 28, 2023
Mahatma Gandhi JayantiOctober 02, 2023
DasaraOctober 24, 2023
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)November 14, 2023
Guru Nanak JayantiNovember 27, 2023
ChristmasDecember 25, 2023

If there is a holiday between the day of the trade and the settlement date, it can result in a delay in the final transfer of shares. This is because the settlement date signifies the complete transfer in ownership of the shares rather than the trading day itself. Additionally, currency markets will be closed on account of Buddha Purnima as well.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 08:44 IST

Stock Market