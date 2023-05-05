Stock exchange clearing houses mark settlement holiday on Friday, 5 May, on account of Buddha Purnima. Trades executed in the Equity and Derivative segment on 4 and 5 May will be settled on 8 May. Although any shares purchased on 4 May will appear in T1 holdings on 5 May, selling them won’t be possible until 8 May.

The next settlement holiday is on 28 June, due to Bakri Eid celebrations, which also marks a trading holiday. On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds. It may be noted that the trading holiday is different from the settlement holiday: in the case of the former, stock markets remain closed and no trading takes place.

Here’s a look at the settlement holidays in 2023

Holiday Date Republic Day January 26, 2023 Holi March 07, 2023 Gudhi Padwa March 22, 2023 Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Maharashtra Din May 01, 2023 Buddha Pournima May 05, 2023 Bakri Eid June 28, 2023 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Parsi New Year August 16, 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Eid-E-Milad September 28, 2023 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Dasara October 24, 2023 Diwali (Bali Pratipada) November 14, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Christmas December 25, 2023

If there is a holiday between the day of the trade and the settlement date, it can result in a delay in the final transfer of shares. This is because the settlement date signifies the complete transfer in ownership of the shares rather than the trading day itself. Additionally, currency markets will be closed on account of Buddha Purnima as well.