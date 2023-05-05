Stock exchange clearing houses mark settlement holiday on Friday, 5 May, on account of Buddha Purnima. Trades executed in the Equity and Derivative segment on 4 and 5 May will be settled on 8 May. Although any shares purchased on 4 May will appear in T1 holdings on 5 May, selling them won’t be possible until 8 May.
The next settlement holiday is on 28 June, due to Bakri Eid celebrations, which also marks a trading holiday. On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds. It may be noted that the trading holiday is different from the settlement holiday: in the case of the former, stock markets remain closed and no trading takes place.
Here’s a look at the settlement holidays in 2023
|Holiday
|Date
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Gudhi Padwa
|March 22, 2023
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Maharashtra Din
|May 01, 2023
|Buddha Pournima
|May 05, 2023
|Bakri Eid
|June 28, 2023
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Parsi New Year
|August 16, 2023
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Eid-E-Milad
|September 28, 2023
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Dasara
|October 24, 2023
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
|November 14, 2023
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
If there is a holiday between the day of the trade and the settlement date, it can result in a delay in the final transfer of shares. This is because the settlement date signifies the complete transfer in ownership of the shares rather than the trading day itself. Additionally, currency markets will be closed on account of Buddha Purnima as well.