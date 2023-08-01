scorecardresearch
NSE F&O Ban: Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks under ban on August 01, Tuesday

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 soared 107.75 points or 0.55% to 19,753.80 and BSE Sensex jumped 367.47 points or 0.56% to 66,527.67.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
NSE F&O Ban today
In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 183 points or 0.40% to 45,651.10, Nifty Auto jumped 1.2%, Nifty IT soared 1.49% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.69%. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Tuesday, August 01, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Piramal Enterprises are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“After two days of pause, Domestic equities resumed their uptrend as sentiments improved after data showed an easing in US inflation and better-than-expected China manufacturing data. Nifty opened higher and gained momentum throughout the session to close with gains of 108 points at 19754 levels. Broader market closed with gains of 1%. All sectors ended in the green, except for FMCG and Healthcare. Metals, IT, Auto, oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables ended with gains of more than 1%. Indian Equities ended positively for the fourth consecutive month with Nifty gaining 2.9% on the back of a healthy Q1 earning season, a 6% surplus in rainfall, and positive FIIs flow during the month (Rs 14,623 crore till 28th July),” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFS.

“Going ahead, we expect the market to continue its northbound journey with phases of consolidation. The power sector remains in focus after NTPC reported strong quarterly results. Auto stocks will be in action as companies are likely to release improving monthly sales numbers, especially 2W and CV segment,” Siddhartha Khemka added. 

On Monday, domestic equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher, snapping a two-day losing streak. Nifty 50 closed at 19,753.8, gaining 107 points while Sensex settled at 66,527, over 360 points higher. The broader markets closed in the green, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.97% and 0.88% respectively. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas all added over 1% in trade on Monday. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Healthcare were the only losers.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 08:54 IST

