Highest dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, REC, ONGC, NALCO, Power Grid

REC and Coal India shares were among the top dividend paying PSU scrips in the last financial year, with yields of 10% each in 2022-23, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Despite having one of the lowest dividend yields on the table, Rites paid out the highest dividend, at Rs 404 per equity share. The other lowest dividend-yielding firm on this list was NHPC, with a yield of 4%.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:

Company Name CMP Dividend (FY23) Dividend Yield Coal India Rs 236 Rs 23.25 10% REC Rs 134 Rs 13.05 10% ONGC Rs 166 Rs 14 8% Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 390 Rs 30 8% Oil India Rs 259 Rs 19.5 8% HUDCO Rs 54 Rs 3.5 6% NALCO Rs 82 Rs 5 6% Power Finance Rs 167 Rs 10 6% HPCL Rs 264 Rs 14 5% Balmer Lawrie & Company Rs 124 Rs 6.5 5% Power Grid Rs 244 Rs 12.25 5% SJVN Rs 36 Rs 1.7 5% GAIL (India) Rs 109 Rs 5 5% Rites Rs 404 Rs 18 4% NHPC Rs 44 Rs 1.9 4% Highest dividend-yielding PSUs

Four out of the fifteen companies listed belong to the financial sector, whereas the list comprises solely one IT firm and one company in the industrial sector. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 865 crore, Balmer Lawrie Investment gave its shareholders the second-highest yield of 8%. Coal India has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 1,45,749 crore and paid out the second-highest dividend.

HUDCO, NHPC and SJVN have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 1.9, Rs 3.5 and Rs 1.7 respectively, with varying yields. On average, the utilities sector and industrial sector offer the lowest yields on this list, at 4.63% and 4% respectively. The metal and mining sector, comprising Coal India and NALCO, offers the highest yield at 8%.