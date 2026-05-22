Gold Rate Today in India

On 22 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,600 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹520 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,300 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 22 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,600 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,303, reflecting a difference of ₹16,297 or 11.37%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.37% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,600 160,120 520.00 0.32% 22 Carat 146,300 146,777 476.70 0.32% 18 Carat 119,700 120,090 390.00 0.32% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady as markets continue to monitor the developments around the US-Iran conflict. However, the yellow metal is trading with a negative bias over a strong dollar, as a firm greenback makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Market sentiment for gold remains cautious as central banks globally have increased the expectations of tighter monetary policy, as oil continues to trade at elevated levels. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest bearing assets.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 21st May 2026: Gold is down by 0.48%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Traders have increased the expectations of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve for its December meeting, and currently weigh in no rate cuts for this year. Since the start of the West Asia conflict, which began in late March, gold prices have tumbled down by nearly 14%.



Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near-term as markets monitor the developments in the West Asia conflict. Experts have said a huge movement for gold prices would be possible if the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz reopens.

Additionally, Kevin Warsh will swear in as the new chair of Fed succeeding Jerome Powell, due later in the day. Markets will monitor this for any cues on the central bank’s future policy developments.

“MCX Gold June contract is expected to trade sideways within the range of Rs1,57.565 to Rs 1,61,060,” analysts at Kotak Securities said in a report.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 21st May 2026: Silver is down by 0.22%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,810 ( 530.00 ) 146,493 ( 485.80 ) 119,858 ( 397.50 ) Bangalore 159,720 ( 530.00 ) 146,410 ( 485.80 ) 119,790 ( 397.50 ) Chennai 160,060 ( 530.00 ) 146,722 ( 485.80 ) 120,045 ( 397.50 ) Delhi 159,320 ( 340.00 ) 146,043 ( 311.70 ) 119,490 ( 255.00 ) Hyderabad 159,850 ( 530.00 ) 146,529 ( 485.80 ) 119,888 ( 397.50 ) Kolkata 159,390 ( 520.00 ) 146,108 ( 476.70 ) 119,543 ( 390.00 ) Mumbai 159,600 ( 520.00 ) 146,300 ( 476.70 ) 119,700 ( 390.00 ) Pune 159,600 ( 520.00 ) 146,300 ( 476.70 ) 119,700 ( 390.00 ) Surat 159,810 ( 530.00 ) 146,493 ( 485.80 ) 119,858 ( 397.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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