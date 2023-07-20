Dr Reddy’s Labs, ITC, PNB, Sun Pharma among 119 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 11 touch 52-week lows on 20 July

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green on Thursday. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 37.10 points or 0.18% and made a new all-time high at 19,870.25. The BSE Sensex rose 86.06 points or 0.12% to reach a new all-time high at 67,183.50 intraday. The broader market indices were mostly trading in green – Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.15%, Nifty 100 gained 0.13%, and Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.43% while Nifty Next 50 slipped 0.24%. The Volatility Index (India VIX) rose 1.12%.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank gained 0.27%, Nifty Financial Service rose 0.16%, Nifty Auto slipped 0.09%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.83%, Nifty Pharma jumped fell 1.18%, Nifty IT fell 0.99 %, Nifty FMCG rose 0.79%, and Nifty Media fell 0.99%. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Polycab India, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Suzlon Energy, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ABB India, and Punjab National Bank were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Alkem Laboratories, Anant Raj, Apar Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Artemis Medicare Services, Arvind, AstraZeneca Pharma India, BBL Foods, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, Caplin Point Laboratories, CARE Ratings, Cochin Shipyard, LT Foods (Dawat), DCAL (DCM Shriram Industries), Dodla Dairy, Dreamfolks Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, E2E Networks, EIH (EIH Associated Hotels), Eimco Elecon (India), ESAB India, Finolex Cables, Fine Organic Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel India, Geekay Wires, Genus Power Infrastructures, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Lease Financing (GLFL), HDFC Asset Management Company, Heritage Foods, HSIL (Hindware), Ice Make Refrigeration, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Iris Clothings, ITC, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Jewellery World, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, Kellton Tech Solutions, Mankind Pharma, Marine Electricals (India), Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Medanta – The Medicity, MK Proteins, Modison Metals, Munjal Auto Industries, Nava Bharat Ventures, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, NRB Bearing, Oberoi Realty, Orchid Pharma, Pitti Engineering, Punjab National Bank, PNB Housing Finance, PNC Infratech, Polycab India, Prakash Industries, Premier Explosives, Pricol, REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises), Responsive Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rolex Rings, Sahyadri Industries, Sanghi Industries, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Shakti Pumps (India), Steel Strips Wheels, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Surana Solar, Syngene International, TARC, Tejas Networks, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Cook (India), Thomas Scott (India), Time Technoplast, Tips Industries, Titagarh Wagons, Tokyo Plast International, Trigyn Technologies, Uttam Sugar Mills, Voltamp Transformers, Welspun Corp, Wendt (India), Weizmann Forex, and Zydus Wellness were among 119 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Fiberweb (India), GSS Infotech, Jet Airways (India), SEL Manufacturing Company, Senco Gold, MT Educare, Paras Petrofils, Shree Ram Proteins, and Suumaya Industries were among 11 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Tokyo Plast International, Hatsun Agro Product, KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation, Simbhaoli Sugars, MRO-TEK Realty, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, Umang Dairies, K.M.Sugar Mills, Dodla Dairy, Sahyadri Industries, Rana Sugars, and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar were among the volume gainers.