The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), a leading agri-commodity exchange, last year received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its equity and equity derivatives segments.

Arun Raste, MD & CEO, NCDEX, speaks to Sandip Das on a range of issues related to expanding the bourse’s footprint and the impact of the ban on futures trading in several agri-commodities.

Please elaborate on your plan to diversify beyond commodities into equities and equity derivatives.

Over the last two decades, we have established ourselves as India’s leading agricultural commodity exchange. We are now expanding into a full-fledged multi-asset platform by entering the mutual funds, equity and equity derivatives segments.

The idea is to connect grassroots savings with regulated investment opportunities and enable a wider cross-section of the population to create wealth.

While stock markets have seen phenomenal growth over the last five years, millions of people remain outside the equity ecosystem. As an agri-commodity exchange, our network and client base are deeply rooted across regions. We see a strong opportunity to bring these participants into the mutual fund and equity fold.

At the same time, we will continue to grow our commodities business through market expansion, new products and additional segments. Investors have recognised this opportunity, and we secured an investment of Rs 770 crore from a diversified group of 61 investors.

Raste on futures trading in commodities

What are your views on the continued extension of the ban on futures trading in commodities, including wheat, chana and mustard, imposed by Sebi since December 2021?

Commodity exchanges encourage investment in electronic negotiable warehouse receipt (e-NWR)-accredited warehouses, improve quality testing and standards, enable transparent pricing, and build stronger market linkages.

Exchanges also support farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) through training, warehousing access, price benchmarks, quality checks and improved bargaining power.

They provide price-risk hedging, transparent price discovery and reliable pricing benchmarks. For FPOs, futures prices serve as clear reference points. The impact of the suspension has extended far beyond trading volumes. Independent studies indicate that the disruption has affected the entire agri ecosystem— farmers, FPOs, traders and related market linkages.

Most importantly, it has weakened trust in a regulated market platform. We believe decisions of this nature should be based on real data and taken after structured consultation with industry stakeholders.

What are your plans for acquiring stakes in commodity exchanges overseas?

We have partnered with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), Sri Lanka’s flagship exchange, to help build a comprehensive framework for derivatives and commodities markets. This includes knowledge transfer, technology support, capacity building and inputs into the regulatory framework.

We have jointly proposed the creation of ‘CSEDEX’. Under this proposal, NCDEX would hold a 20% stake, subject to regulatory approvals in both countries. It would be the first greenfield partnership of its kind and one of the rare instances of an Indian commodity exchange acquiring a direct stake in an overseas exchange.

The proposed stake will allow us to grow beyond domestic market constraints while contributing to the creation of a new market from the ground up. We are open to exploring similar opportunities.

Raste on agricultural commodity futures exchange

Which new agricultural commodity futures has the exchange launched in recent years, and what are the expansion plans?

We recently launched smart maize contracts with a smaller 10-tonne lot size, making participation easier and more practical for a wider set of stakeholders. The market dynamics of maize are changing due to rising demand from the ethanol sector.

With the government pushing higher ethanol blending in petrol, distilleries are increasingly using maize as feedstock, especially when rice is diverted away from ethanol, making price-risk management tools more relevant than ever. We are also evaluating the relaunch of potato futures this year.

This reassessment is driven by significant improvements in cold storage capacity, warehousing and logistics. In addition, we are examining the feasibility of relaunching pepper futures. Pepper offers a strong opportunity to test how Indian exchanges can influence global pricing in commodities where India has deep production strength.

NCDEX recently signed an MoU with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to develop India’s first weather derivatives using historical and real-time data. What progress has been made so far?

We are in the advanced stages of developing weather derivatives, with final refinements underway following useful inputs from the product advisory committee.

We expect to submit the product for regulatory approval by the end of this month. Over time, weather derivatives are expected to complement crop insurance and traditional hedging tools, becoming a critical building block in strengthening climate resilience across agriculture and allied sectors.

They mark a clear shift— from reactive compensation to proactive risk management.