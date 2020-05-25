World Thyroid Day 2020: Date, history, significance; here’s all you need to know

Menon was commissioned by the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health.

World Thyroid Day 2020: As India observes the World Thyroid Day on May 25 year after year, thyroid patients across the world need that extra care and attention in view of the Covid pandemic turning worse by the day. Let it not be forgotten that thyroid illnesses are not only on the rise but also affect an individual’s mood and body functions on a daily basis. Therefore, on World Thyroid Day 2020, it becomes necessary to understand the issues related to thyroid and what can be done to tackle it. In Leipzig, Germany in 2007, a decision was made to celebrate every 25th day of May as the World Thyroid Day. According to a study by Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, nearly 42 Million people in India suffer from thyroid related problems. The study authored by Ambika Gopalakrishnan Unnikrishnan and Usha V. Menon was commissioned by the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health.

Why do we observe World Thyroid Day

Thyroid disease refers to any and all dysfunctions that can occur in the thyroid gland. Therefore, it is important for every one to be aware of the issues related to the thyroid gland as it has a direct impact on one’s health. Note that there are five types of Thyroid disease, given as follows:

Hypothyroidism – An underactive thyroid

Hyperthyroidism – An overactive thyroid

Goitre – An enlarged thyroid

Thyroid Nodules – Obstructions in the thyroid gland

Thyroid cancer – Harmful thyroid nodules or tissue

Thyroiditis – Inflammation of the thyroid

On the hospital’s official website, doctors at Max Hospital advocate dietary changes, anti-thyroid drugs and beta-blockers for hypothyroidism, lifestyle changes, and physical exercise and in extreme cases surgery to be done to remove the thyroid gland itself, although this is not used very frequently.

Lending its weight to the cause, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has highlighted the role of water for Thyroid related ailments. On the World Thyroid Day the ministry Tweeted its support.

To help build awareness and offer consultation in times of Covid, Lilavati Hospital and Research Center Mumbai are offering video consultations to mark World Thyroid Day.