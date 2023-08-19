Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Know about US Presidential candidate endorsed by Elon Musk

The United States has a long-standing tradition of electing experienced politicians to its highest office, but Vivek Ramaswamy is out to challenge that norm. As the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Ramaswamy’s journey from a multi-millionaire tech entrepreneur to a serious contender for the Oval Office has captured the attention of many.

With endorsements like Elon Musk’s declaration of him being a ‘very promising candidate’, Ramaswamy is positioning himself as a true outlier in the political landscape.

A journey rooted in diversity

Vivek Ramaswamy’s story begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was born to Indian immigrant parents in 1985. His father, an engineer and patent lawyer, and his mother, a geriatric psychiatrist, brought a unique blend of talents and perspectives to his upbringing. Growing up, Ramaswamy’s impressive track record as an accomplished pianist, a nationally ranked tennis player, and the valedictorian of his Jesuit high school showcased his determination and dedication.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard College and a J.D. from Yale Law School, Ramaswamy made his mark in the business world. He founded Roivant Sciences, a biotech company, and Strive Asset Management, a financial investment firm. These ventures not only built his substantial net worth of $630 million but also provided him with the tools to enter the political arena.

Challenging the status quo

At the heart of Ramaswamy’s campaign lies a mission to restore the concept of “E Pluribus Unum” – the idea that America is a unity of many diverse parts. This platform resonates with his message of embracing a culture of merit and excellence over divisive identity politics. As a self-proclaimed “anti-woke” candidate, he is critical of what he sees as the promotion of a “victimhood” culture and aims to reshape the narrative around this issue.

One of the central tenets of Ramaswamy’s campaign is his critique of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies. He argues that these policies intertwine business and politics in detrimental ways, pushing for a return to a clearer separation between the two spheres.

From entrepreneur to political force

Ramaswamy’s transition from a successful entrepreneur to a political contender might seem unlikely, but his rapid ascent speaks volumes about his strategic approach. Leveraging his eloquence and unorthodox ideas, Ramaswamy has embarked on an “everywhere-all-at-once” strategy, immersing himself in campaigning. Whether shaking hands in New Hampshire, rapping Eminem verses in Iowa, or appearing on numerous podcasts and news programs, he has made his presence felt across the nation.

This strategy has paid off, as he now finds himself in the top tier of Republican candidates. In various national polls, Ramaswamy is consistently outperforming seasoned politicians, signaling a shift in voter preferences and an appetite for fresh faces.

Personal life and Net worth

He is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy. He is the father of two children Children Karthik and Arjun. Forbes estimated his net worth to be $630 million in April 2023.

A young pioneer

Vivek Ramaswamy’s potential presidency would break multiple barriers. As the first Indian-American and Hindu to hold office, he would not only bring diversity to the White House but also usher in a new era of representation. Additionally, if elected, he would be the youngest president ever, taking office at just seven months shy of turning forty.