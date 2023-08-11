Sukesh Chandrashekhar was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka to a lower-middle-class family. He never took an interest in academics and dreamt of becoming a millionaire from a very young age. He ventured into the real estate sector and was also known for organising car races and had a fascination with sporty wheels. But not all that glitters is gold as this dreamer was put into the spotlight when he was arrested for conning over 100 people, including politicians with over 30 cases lodged against him, Sukesh remains a labeled conman. Let’s take a look at his life, how he conned people, his relationship with Bollywood divas, and how much he made.

How Sukesh duped people for crores

When he was 17 years old, it is rumored that he carried around a fake letter from the Bengaluru police commissioner stating that he was allowed to operate a motorbike and a car anywhere in Karnataka. And was arrested for the first time in 2007. As per NDTV reports, he had cheated a businessman of Rs 1.15 crore. He later moved to Chennai.

As per The Indian Express report, Sukesh was known to be running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crores and has had records of creating a fake identity posing as CM’s son and a PMO official, and even an SC Judge.

30 cases have been filed against Sukesh. He had previously been charged with defrauding Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crores while sitting inside Tihar Jail. Under the guise of bringing her spouse, former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, out of jail, he stole the money from her. To her, he pretended to be a high-ranking member of the Law Ministry. He has additionally been charged with stealing Rs 50 crores from former AIADMK TTV Dhinakaran in order to bribe Election Commission employees. Every time he was released on bail, he would continue his acts of duping and manipulation.

Sukesh’s partner in crime?

Sukesh was a huge admirer of Bollywood and films, much like thousands of other individuals all throughout the country. He met Leena Paulose, an actress and model who had a brief appearance in Madras Cafe, in 2010. They quickly began dating and moved in together. Leena allegedly joined him in his criminal activities despite being aware of his wrongdoings. They tied the knot in 2015.

Along with Sukesh, Leena has been detained in three cases. One of the cases was the Ponzi scam they ran, in which more than 450 investors put money into his business, only to have it eventually robbed as India Times reported.

The Bollywood Diva Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with Sukesh and the later splurged millions on the actress.

As per India Times report, Jacqueline Fernandez acknowledged receiving these gifts from him: five pricey watches, a massage chair, 20 pieces of pricey designer jewellery, including two diamond earrings and a bracelet, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 items of clothing, including two outfits from Gucci and one each from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, four pricey Hermes bags, a limited edition perfume, four cats, a horse valued at Rs 52 lakhs, a Mini Cooper that she gave back to him.

On questioning, the actress said that they had not met since he got arrested in 2021. But in recent reports, the conman wrote a letter to her from jail for her birthday. In a report by The Indian Express, calling the actress “baby girl”, Chandrashekhar, wished her happy birthday while being held at Delhi’s Mandoli Jail.

As per The News Minute, Sukesh had sixteen high-end luxury cars, including Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade, Mercedes AMG 63 etc, that were seized from his Chennai bungalow.