Who is Dipali Goenka, CEO of Rs 9400 crore Indian brand that makes Wimbledon towels; know about her lifestyle and net worth

In 2006, Christy was bought by Dipali Goenka for a massive deal of Rs 100 crores.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Dipali Goenka is the leading lady behind Welspun India, the company that manufactures towels for the Wimbledon tournament for over 170 years. In 2006, Dipali Goenka bought Christy for a massive deal of Rs 100 crores.

Dipali Goenka is the CEO and managing director of Welspun India, one of the world’s largest home textile companies and the biggest supplier to US. 

Dipali Goenka’s education and life

She is a Harvard alumni and is hailed as a ‘CEO with a soul’, a devoted philanthropist who works nonstop for equitable development. Welspun’s mission to provide communities with Corporate Social Value through the 3Es of Welspun—Education, Empowerment, and Environment & Health—reflects her ideals.

Since 1988, Christy has been Wimbledon’s official towel manufacturer. Dipali told PTI that she is pleased that “the towels are made in India for the world and for Wimbledon.”

Goenka asserts that Welspun is exploring ways to capitalise on the Christy-Wimbledon relationship. The brand is being expanded beyond the seas by bringing in new launches and ways business ideas. Along with the traditional classic green and purple towel, the firm has this year also introduced new seasonal pink and fuchsia coloured towels.

The towels for Wimbledon is a seasonal venture and the CEO expects the brand to sell more than 2 lakh pieces this time, up from 1.1 lakh pieces in 2022 and thereby expanding the brand to the United States.

Welspun recognised by Dun & Bradstreet as one of India’s Top 500 companies that support sustainability and responsible growth

Dipali helmed Welspun India and helped it reach even greater heights, with a broader mind and vision. In an exclusive interview with Outlook Business, she said, “The biggest change is that the percentage of women has gone up from 7% to 23% in our workforce. IQ is not the only thing that will take an organisation forward. It is also the EQ. And that’s the balance women bring,” says Goenka.

Dipali Goenka is a business magnate and has secured a place in Forbes Asia’s 50 Power Businesswomen list at the 16th place and ranks 4th in India.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 09:36 IST

