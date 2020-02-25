Trump visit to Taj Mahal: US First couple asked about mud-pack treatment, love story of Shah Jahan, says guide

The Trumps were impressed after knowing about the events that unfolded during the construction of the monument.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump added their names to a long list of foreign dignitaries who have visited India’s marble mausoleum – the Taj Mahal. The breath-taking beauty and grandeur of the 17th century monument has pulled two sitting U.S presidents earlier. Former president Bill Clinton visited the Taj Mahal in 2000 while David Eisenhower paid a visit to the monument way back in the year 1959. Mesmerised by the beauty of the historical monument, the president was left speechless and uttered “incredible” after beholding the monument, said Nitin Kumar, who was officially chosen as the guide to the First Couple of the United States.

President Trump and Melania Trump were impressed after knowing about the events that unfolded during the construction of the monument by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Kumar was quoted as saying by the PTI. He also said that the president felt a tinge of emotion as he was told about the ordeal of the emperor when he was put in house arrest by his own son Aurangzeb before he died and was buried next to his wife’s grave at the Taj Mahal.

The professional guide who was chosen to escort the high profile couple was also asked many questions about the architecture, design and the events behind the construction of the monument. Melania Trump showed the curiosity of an avid tourist and asked specific questions about the mud-pack treatment of the monument, Kumar said. Recording their testimony in the visitor’s book, the duo wrote, “The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian Culture!’ Thank You, India.”

The pictures of Nitin Kumar by the side of the most powerful head of the state of the world at the Taj Mahal has also given a shot of instant publicity to the guide. Frenzied television media crew were impatient to hear the first reaction from the guide. Interviews with various news agencies and news channels followed the rest of the evening.

Nitin has been seen doing this job for many years and he was chosen for the VVIP visit, Mohammed Zafar who lives near the Taj complex was quoted as saying. President Trump along with his family headed back to the national capital the same evening where the president will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence deals worth $3 billion are expected to be signed between the two sides today along with a host of other deals on energy and services.