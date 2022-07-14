Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple implements new rate chart for darshan, puja, for Sawan; Details here

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the month of Sawan beginning today. Hence, if you are planning to visit the holy shrine this month, then here is the new rate chart for worship and other rituals at the temple. Devotees have to pay extra for worship, puja and ‘abhishek’ in the month of Sawan in Kashi Vishwanath temple. The ticket for Sugam Darshan on Monday of Sawan will be Rs 750 per person, while on other days except for Monday, the price of this ticket has been kept at Rs 500.

For Mangla Aarti, ticket prices have been fixed to Rs 1000 on normal days, while the ticket price of this will be Rs 2000 on Monday of Sawan. The ticket for Mid-day Bhog Aarti, Sapt Rishi Aarti, and Shringar Bhog Aarti will be Rs 500 for the whole month.

On the other hand, devotees need to spend Rs 700 on getting Rudrabhishek from one shastri in the entire month of Sawan, whereas for getting Rudrabhishek from five Shastri, on Monday of Sawan, the fixed rate is Rs 3000 and on the rest of the week, Abhishek can be done for Rs 2100. If the devotees want to do special Sawan special Shringaar (make-up) for the occasion on Monday, then he will have to spend 20,000.

Fine for littering around temple premises



If you are caught eating paan-gutkha or littering in and around Kashi Vishwanath Dham, then you will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. The temple management has started this campaign over complaints received from devotees.

The Chief Executive Officer said that the temple administration is also starting surveillance through cameras so that if any employee, officer, visitor, or policeman spread filth in and around the premises, then a fine of Rs 500 can be imposed immediately on being caught.

Special arrangements at Kashi Vishwanath Temple



The devotees will enter Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the gate facing the river Ganga as well as other gates. Red carpet will be rolled out from Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Gate on Ganga Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

For the convenience of the devotees, LED TVs will be installed at a dozen places on the temple corridor premises so that they may watch Baba Vishwanath on screen.

This time, about seven lakh people are expected to have ‘darshan’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath every Monday.