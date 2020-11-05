Uptick in demand for festive travel; safety, hygiene top priority: Survey

She added that as per the survey, travellers are being extra cautious as they are planning their trip with families.

With an uptick in demand for travel, a majority of respondents (75 per cent) are planning on vacations during this festive season with high priority on safety and hygiene, including looking at the number of cases in the vicinity and sanitisation measures, according to a survey.

About 75 per cent of respondents said they are planning to take up a vacation during this festive season, as compared to 61 per cent in 2019 who were willing to go on a holiday during the festive season, indicating an uptick in demand for travel, online travel company Yatra.com said in the survey.

The trend of advance booking continues with 39.3 per cent of respondents planning leisure trips for more than one month in advance, it added.

Further, the survey showed that safety and hygiene take priority while planning a holiday, as travellers are looking at the number of cases in the vicinity, sanitisation measures, government guidelines, and amenities in case of emergency, among other factors.

The Yatra annual festive survey was done online among 5,000 respondents.

Further, the survey showed that about 52.5 per cent of respondents are seeking medical or travel insurance for the sake of security and more than 50 per cent of respondents said they would prefer ordering room service rather than visiting restaurants and bars.

On taking extra safety precautions, about 72.1 per cent of respondents said they will be going through sanitisation processes followed by the monuments and tourist spots before planning a visit to them.

This assurance is important as about 48.2 per cent of the respondents are planning their holiday with the family, it added.

The survey also found that mountains have beaten beaches as a preferred location for holiday goers, with 37.9 per cent of respondents saying they would like to visit the hills to escape the monotony and stress brought by the pandemic.

Budget travel continued to see a spike as 35.4 per cent of respondents are keeping Rs 10,000-25,000 per person as set targets for their budget during vacations, the survey said.

“Over the years, consumers have given priority to various aspects of travel while planning a trip to their desired locations. In 2020, they are looking at stringent safety and sanitisation processes followed at every touchpoint of travel before choosing a location,” Yatra.com co-founder, COO (Corporate Travel) and Head (Industry Relations) Sabina Chopra said.

She added that as per the survey, travellers are being extra cautious as they are planning their trip with families.

In terms of location, accommodation or even preferred mode of transportation, travellers are ready to pay extra while ensuring that all safety measures are in place, she said.

“At our platform, we have witnessed an increase of about 36 per cent in booking enquires as compared to initial COVID-19 levels, which we expect to increase gradually as we move deeper in the festive season,” Chopra added.