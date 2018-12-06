Statue of Unity to propel Gujarat tourism, 7.5 crore per year visitors expected by 2020

Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Statue of Unity, India’s towering tribute to its Iron man, is not just attracting tourists but it is also helping Gujarat’s tourism industry. Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, Sardar’s birth anniversary, the Statue has attracted lakhs of visitors – an achievement in itself given its location in remote Narmada district of Gujarat.

Now, according to Gujarat tourism official, the number of tourists visiting the western Indian state is getting propelled by the world’s tallest statue and which is likely to help in the growth of the state’s travel industry.

The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is expected to grow by 2.5 crore per year and touch the figure 7.5 crore per year by 2020. Presently, five crore tourists visit the state every year, News agency PTI reported Sanatan Pancholi, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited’s manager as saying.

“Gujarat was witnessing a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in its tourists footfall which reached five crore last year and now with the addition of Statue of Unity and other tourist sites, the state will touch 7.5 crore footfalls by 2020. The state govt is also planning to launch new marketing campaigns for the domestic visitors,” Pancholi added. He also said that Gujarat is concentrating on domestic sector as “it has worked wonderfully” for them.

Explaining the reason behind this surge, Pancholi said, “There is curiosity and it is also a moment of pride for every countrymen to see something like this in India.”

Recently it was reported that the Statue of Unity is attracting 30,000 visitors per day and has become a major tourism hotspot, not just of Gujarat but of the country as well.

According to media reports, Statue of Unity generated a revenue of Rs 6.38 crore from ticket sales in its first month as 2.79 lakh visitors came to see the mammoth statue.

Built on an islet called Sadhu Bet near Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river, the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity is now one the top tourist destination in a state that has Gir Lion Sanctuary, White Desert of Kutch and Somnath-Dwarka pilgrim sites.